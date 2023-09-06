Missouri Southern travels to Topeka, Kansas, for another Thursday night battle in Week 2 against Washburn University.
But leaving home doesn’t mean much of anything to head coach Atiba Bradley.
“It just means we’re not playing a game in Joplin,” Bradley said. “The field is the same size, we’ve got the same unit that we had last Thursday night, still the same footballs, a lot of the same play calls. More the same than different.”
Both the Lions (0-1) and Ichabods (0-1) played on Thursday night in Week 1. MSSU hosted fifth-ranked Northwest Missouri while Washburn played at fourth-ranked Pittsburg State.
Southern got off to a blazing start against the Bearcats when quarterback Luke Sampson connected with a freshman wide receiver for a 68-yard touchdown pass. The Lions would eventually fizzle after a 14-0 start to be outscored 31-10 the rest of the way in a 31-24 loss.
Meanwhile, Washburn started slow but was still hanging tough with Pitt State in the fourth quarter of a 13-7 game. The Gorillas took over from there with 21 points in the final stanza as the Ichabods fell 34-7.
“What stood out is in Week 1 you have a lot of teams feeling each other out,” Bradley said. “Everyone has new pieces and everyone’s trying to figure out, ‘How does this guy fit in? What is it that we do well? What is it that we need to hide?’ There’s a little bit of that in Game 1 for everybody.”
Lions have positives to look at in the box score and it begins with the play of redshirt-sophomore Sampson. He finished 13 for 22 with 307 yards and three touchdowns. His lone interception came on the final drive of the game.
Other stats to look at would be Nathan Glades’ 4.1 yards per carry with a total of 61 yards. Jaedon Stoshak caught four passes for 107 yards — both led the team. Stoshak got in the end zone once. Deontay Campbell caught two passes for 27 yards and a score. Ezekiel Lang added two grabs and 67 yards. David Bethune’s lone catch was a 68-yard score.
“That was his first college touch and it was a touchdown,” Sampson said of Bethune. “So, that was awesome and a great moment for him. And us as a team to just start fast.”
Sampson dished out some of the credit for his performance in Week 1 to his teammates, saying he “couldn’t have done it” without them — not only Bethune, but his big men clocking for him and another receiver.
“Stoshak is a really reliable guy. I can trust him out there on the field,” Sampson said. “I know he’s always going to do the right thing.”
The offensive line of Missouri Southern did not allow a single sack in the game. There weren’t any sacks recorded because Northwest Missouri’s linemen matched the Lions’ performance.
Limiting those sacks again could go a long way in picking up a win at Washburn. Coach Bradley has a vision for the Lions this week in order to make that happen.
“We talked about just doing a better job defensively on third down,” Bradley said. “Offensively, just continuing that momentum and maximizing every possession that you get.”
Bradley said that football is about taking what is given to you. He referenced needing to be successful passing the ball with a loaded box and then being able to run it efficiently with an empty box.
Last week, MSSU was outgained 450 to 375 in total yardage and lost the rushing yards battle by more than 100. The offense also spent a good portion of the game on the sidelines. NWMSU ran 80 plays and the Lions only took half as many snaps.
Southern was successful last week with a 50% conversion rate on third down (4 for 8). But, as coach Bradley eluded to, the defense allowed a lot of conversions. Northwest was 12 for 18 in the game.
There were similar discrepancies in the red zone. The Bearcats were a perfect 5 for 5 while the Lions were also perfect, they only made it there one time.
Last week was all about the big-play ability from Sampson and his athletes. NWMSU tallied 27 first downs to MSSU’s 13 as well. A key this week may be extending some of those drives a little longer so the Ichabods don’t have the ball for the majority of the game like the Bearcats did last week.
Defensively, the Lions were led by Colton Winder and Halid Djibril with double-digit tackles. Winder finished with 15 total and seven unassisted. Djibril tallied 13 more and eight of them were solo tackles.
“Like coach Bradley said, we need to improve on third down,” Winder said. “I also think we need to do better in our zone drops and pass coverage.”
One thing in particular stands out for coach Bradley as he prepares his group for Washburn.
“They’re just consistent. They’re consistently good,” Bradley said of Washburn. “They always put a good team on the field that runs well, tackles well and moves the ball.”
Bradley’s quarterback is putting a focus on early success after what he and the Lions did to NWMSU to open Week 1.
“I think that’s going to be a big key for us, being able to start fast,” Sampson said. “Sometimes in the past we haven’t done that. So, to be able to get out there and see that we can do that gives us some confidence as an offense.”
Pass protection was good last week for MSSU and this week could be all about the run blocking. Last week, Washburn allowed 220 rushing yards to PSU on 40 carries for an average of 5.5 yards per carry. Keep your eyes on Glades in this one.
PSU also picked up 5.5 yards per play with 365 total yards. Washburn managed just 233. Turnovers was a big part of the game slipping away from the Ichabods. Kellen Simoncic finished 23 of 40 passing the ball and threw two interceptions. Washburn fumbled twice but only lost one of those fumbles. Penalty yardage was also a factor as the Ichabods were flagged 11 times for 99 yards.
