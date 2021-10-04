EDMOND, Okla. — The Missouri Southern women’s golf team positioned itself in 11th place in the first day of the 2021 Grace Shin Invitational hosted by Central Oklahoma on Monday at the Golf Club of Edmond.
The Lions carded a team score of 318 to come one stroke shy of breaking into the top 10 on the Day 1 leaderboard.
Rogers State (291) led the field and was followed by Central Missouri (295), Nebraska-Kearney (295), Northeastern State (300), Cameron (301), Central Oklahoma (303), Henderson State (305), Southwest Oklahoma State (306), Northwest Missouri (316), and Drury (317).
For Southern, Hannah Torres and Grace Garner led the way with mirroring first-round scores of 75 to tie for 19th. Lily Allman shot a 78 to tie for 35th, while Kylie Carnes and Maggie Moore shot 82 and 83, respectively. Kenzie Kirkhart shot an 84.
Rogers State’s Ellen Loving leads the individual leaderboard after shooting a 69 in the first round.
The final round of the tournament begins Tuesday morning.
MSSU MEN IN 11TH IN TEXAS
AMARILLO, Texas — Missouri Southern’s golf team opened play Monday in the Ryan Palmer Foundation Invite and ended in 11th place going into the final 18 holes on Tuesday.
The Lions posted a first round two-over-par 286 and second round 295 to close the 36-hole first day with a 581.
The host team, West Texas A&M, goes into Tuesday’s final 18-hole round in the lead with a 10-under-par 558.
Shining individually for Missouri Southern was Jonathan Sanchez, who shot a three-under-par 68 in round one and a 73 in round two. He finished one under par for the two rounds, tying for 12th at 141.
Other Lion golfers to finish in the top 25 were Tradgon McCrae and Ben Epperly, who tied for 24th with a 143.
