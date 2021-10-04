AMARILLO, Texas — Missouri Southern's golf team opened play Monday in the Ryan Palmer Foundation Invite and ended in 11th place going into the final 18 holes Tuesday.
The Lions posted a first round two-over-par 286 and second round 295 to close the 36-hole first day with a 581.
The host team, West Texas A&M, goes into Tuesday's final 18-hole round in the lead with a 10-under-par 558.
Shining individually for Missouri Southern was Jonathan Sanchez, who shot a three-under-par 68 in round one and a 73 in round two. He finished one under par for the two rounds, tying for 12th at 141.
Other Lion golfers to finish in the top 25 were Tradgon McCrae and Ben Epperly, who tied for 24th with a 143.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.