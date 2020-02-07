Missouri Southern's Josh Norville broke the school record in the long jump during Friday's action in the MSSU Lion Open & Multi on the oval inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
In all, the Lions' men's and women's teams combined to post one NCAA automatic qualifying mark and six provisionals.
Norville, a junior, had an automatic mark when he won the long jump with a leap of 25 feet, 1.25 inches. The performance ranks second in NCAA Division II this season. Adrian Broadus and Brendan Watkins both went 23-1.25 to give the Lions a 1-2-3 finish in the long jump.
The Lions recorded two provisionals in the men's weight throw as Josh Fulmer finished second at 63-3.25 and Travis Petersen was third with 62-6.50.
Missouri Southern sprinters Cameron Linville qualified third and DeKendrick Washington sixth for today's finals in the 60 meters. Desmond Hall qualified second in the 60 hurdles.
In the day's final event, the Lions' Nathan Painter, Jon Johnson, Gabe McClain and Ryan Riddle teamed up to win the distance medley relay in 10:06.71, finishing 20 seconds ahead of the field.
For the MSSU women, Kirsten Leisinger earned a provisional in the weight throw, placing second at 57-4.75. Teammates Alexandra Rodriguez and Payton Roberts were next at 54-8 and 54-0.50, respectively.
Cornesia Calhoun-White and Claire Luallen logged provisional times in the 60-meter hurdles. Calhoun-White's top qualifying mark of 8.57 seconds was the third fastest in MSSU history, and Luallen qualified econd at 8.79. The Lions' Deiajuante Watts also advanced to the finals by qualifying sixth.
The Lions have half of the eight finalists in the women's 60 meters as Jasmine Deckard qualified first (7.55), Calhoun-White second, Kassidy Owens sixth and Ojurere Shonekan eighth.
Calhoun-White won the 200 meters in 25.84 seconds, followed by teammates Chardae Overstreet and Luallen.
Missouri Southern's Mirace Grant finished fifth in the pentathlon with 2,972 points. She placed second in the 60 hurdles and long jump, third in the high jump, sixth in the shot put and seventh in the 800 meters.
The final day of the two-day event begins at 9 a.m. today with the final three events of heptathlon. Field events start at 10, and the running finals begin at 3 p.m.
PITTSBURG STATE
The Pittsburg State women had three first-place finishers, all posting provisional marks.
Brianna Cooks won the weight throw (61-0), Trace Mosby took the long jump (18-10.75) and McKenzie Penne won the pentathlon (3,396 points).
In the pentathlon, Penne on the 60 hurdles and long jump, was second in the high jump, third in the 800 meters and fourth in the shot put.
The Gorillas' Levi Wyrick placed fourth in the men's weight throw at 62-6.50, good for a provisional.
Louis Rollins was the top qualifier in the 60 meters at 8.11 seconds.
