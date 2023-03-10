Cole Woods couldn’t be touched through eight innings of work and the Lions offense got out to a 5-0 lead as Missouri Southern upset the fifth-ranked Central Oklahoma Bronchos on Friday evening on Warren Turner Field on MSSU’s campus.
“Woods was as good as I’ve seen him in his career here,” Lions’ head coach Bryce Darnell said. “He was outstanding.”
Woods did not surrender a hit until the 9th inning when pinch-hitter Shea Morrison singled to begin the frame. The senior from Verdigris High School (Claremore, Oklahoma) walked the next batter and was pulled after that. He finished with nine strikeouts in eight-plus innings and walked one batter while hitting two to get his third win in four decisions this year.
“We knew he was running out of gas a little bit, but we couldn’t ask for anything more from Cole,” Darnell added.
Then, UCO’s designated hitter Aiden Proctor tripled off reliever Trent Harris and drove in three runs to make it 5-3. Harris was unable to record an out as the Bronchos tallied a fourth run on him by way of a Cameron Uselton single.
“To UCO’s credit, they kept scrapping and we knew they would,” Darnell said.
He noted that with everyone pulling for Woods to get the no-hitter led to them letting their guard down after that bid ended.
Laif Hultine picked up his second save of the year by slamming the door. He did so in quick order recording all three outs on seven pitches and struck out two batters.
MSSU got started on offense when Henry Kusiak tripled in the bottom of the first to drive in Nate Mieszkowski. Matt Miller ended up getting Kusiak home on a sacrifice fly to center field. The Lions led 2-0 after one inning.
“It gives you a lot more margin for error, obviously,” Darnell said of the early lead. “It doesn’t feel like there’s a ton of pressure on every pitch.”
In the third inning, Miller, a power-hitting lefty, laid down a bunt to get a run across due to an error on Central’s pitcher. The miscue put Southern up 3-0.
A Mieszkowski solo shot to left field made it 4-0 in the 5th. The final run for MSSU came in the 8th.
James Wambold went 5 2/3 innings for the Bronchos and was tagged with the loss as he gave up four runs, three earned, on seven hits and struck out eight batters.
MSSU (14-6, 5-2 MIAA) is back in action Saturday at home with a noon first-pitch against the Bronchos (15-4, 5-2 MIAA).
“Our conference schedule has been challenging,” Darnell said. “It’s a cliche but these are hard MIAA games to win. UCO is no exception. They’re one of the top teams year in and year out.”
