EDITOR'S NOTE: After winning the men's basketball South Central Regional at home, Missouri Southern advanced to the Elite Eight for the first time 20 years ago. The opponent was No. 1 Florida Southern.
Playing against the No. 1 team and on NCAA Division II basketball's biggest stage, Missouri Southern coach Robert Corn naturally had some concerns.
"When they are ranked No. 1 in the country, you are always concerned and worried if we could get this done," Corn said this week. "Guaya (Eddin Santiago) and Carlos (Escalera) came up the night before and said 'Don't worry about it. We got this.' ''
As it turned out, the former prep teammates at Bayamon Military Academy in Puerto Rico were accurate. Both played key roles as the No. 5 Lions overcame a slow start and knocked off top-ranked Florida Southern 76-65 in Louisville, Kentucky.
"I should have listened to them," Corn said. "I might have gotten a little more sleep that night."
"It wasn't that we were confident because we'd never seen them play before," Santiago said this week. "But we knew with the guys we had on our team, we will always have a chance. And they were No. 1 in the nation, so that gave us extra motivation."
The Lions had more motivation even before the tournament started.
"I remember the pre-tournament brunch where all the teams met together," Carlos Newberry said this week. "The Florida Southern players were making comments toward us, insinuating they were going to kick our (butt). As the proud Lion captain, I was a tough SOB and told my guys 'game on.' Blake (Bard) was ready to run through a wall, and Terry (Shumpert) was our silent killer."
COACH ON CRUTCHES
There was an unusual sight on the sideline as Florida Southern coach Gordon Gibbons spent the last month of the season on crutches. Gibbons, whose sideline antics included foot stomping, slipped on some water during one stomp and fell on his hip, and what he thought was a hip pointer turned out to be a broken femur.
"The only good thing is the wins make the pain a little bit easier to take," Gibbons said during a press conference the day before the tournament began. "(The crutches) may have helped me some. We may have gotten a few breaks down the stretch from the officials."
Corn was the next coach to talk, and Gibbons' remark didn't go unnoticed.
"If you see me come out on crutches for the second half, you'll know what I think about the officiating," he said.
'YOU DA' MANN
The Lions missed 10 of their first 13 shots and fell behind 15-6 in the opening minutes, but like so many times throughout the season, the bench provided a spark.
Brad Mann, a Riverton High School product who transferred from UMKC to MSSU for his senior season, entered and hit three 3-pointers in the last three minutes of the half as the Lions held a 41-34 lead at the intermission.
"I wouldn't have had those opportunities if the guys hadn't been looking for me," Mann said after the game. "This wasn't just me. It was all 10 of us together. That's what it's going to take to win a national championship."
The Lions never relinquished the lead in the second half and had four players reach double figures in a balanced scoring attack. Escalera led the way with 16 points, followed by Shumpert with 13, Mann with 12 on 4-of-5 accuracy from the arc and Santiago with 10 points, seven assists and five steals. And for the second straight game, Adam Babcok came off the bench to lead the Lions in rebounds with eight, one more than Mann.
'LITTLE GUY IS JUST REAL GOOD'
The Missouri Southern defense held the Moccasins (32-2) to 13 points below their season average. Florida Southern also shot 39 percent from the floor after hitting 46 percent for the season and 50 percent in two regional games.
The Lions made 14 steals among the Moccasins' 20 turnovers, and the Lions held a 28-4 advantage in points off turnovers.
"Missouri Southern was better defensively than I had seen on film," Gibbons said. "The little guy is just real good. Santiago completely disrupts you on offense. ... We're used to playing against that type of guy, but Santiago is unbelievable. He's everything I read about."
"I play this way against every team we play," Santiago said during postgame interviews. "I like to play defense, and my teammates help me. It's not that I scout (opposing teams) or look at what they do. It just happens for me."
"That showed how good we were ... to do that to that team and dismantle them and frustrate them," assistant coach Chris Lowery said. "It defined who we were and how hard Robert coached that team and his relationship with them ... the comfort level they had and say 'we got this coach' before we even play the game."
"We were playing the best basketball of the season, and we knew and were prepared for a battle," said Bard, whose minutes at the Elite Eight were limited by an ankle injury suffered after the regional tournament. "And if I'm being honest, it was the game and the team that we wanted to beat. And we did."
Newberry summarized the Lions' performance.
"Before the game started, we vowed to win it for Pieterbas deWildt, who couldn't travel with us due to injury," he said. "I remember during the game Brad Mann being on fire, Eddin being locked in, Terry being so pumped that he was dehydrated.
"Blake being extra hype, Leo (Gomes) was extra calm, Escalera being the alpha dog on the court, Babcock taking it to their All-American center. 'Big O' (Osiris Ricardo) was an immovable force, (David) Ragland locking down defensively. Me ... simply trying to inspire my guys to believe, and I made a couple of 3s in the process. The coaching staff and Rob (Corn) Jr. were focused."
The victory was No. 30 for the Lions as they became the first MSSU men's basketball team to reach the national tournament semifinals. Waiting in the Final Four was No. 3 Metro State.
MSSU’s 2000 postseason run
MIAA Tournament
At Missouri Southern
MSSU 77, Emporia State 60
MSSU 96, Pittsburg State 85
MSSU 90, Northwest Missouri 79 (1st)
South Central Regional
At Missouri Southern
MSSU 79, Washburn 73, OT
MSSU 92, Midwestern State 83 (1st)
Elite Eight
At Louisville, Ky.
MSSU 76, Florida Southern 65
Metro State 75, MSSU 74
