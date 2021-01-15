Missouri Southern will be extending its defense when the Lions visit Emporia State at 1:30 p.m. today in MIAA women's basketball action at White Auditorium.
"They shoot a lot of 3s," Lions coach Ronnie Ressel said. "They do a great job of penetrating and kicking out to open shooters, and they are not afraid to shoot it. They are shooting a pretty good percentage from the 3 and averaging 10 or 11 made 3s a game.
"That will be a big key for us, to close out to the shooters and at the same time keep them in front because they can get downhill. They run a little smaller lineup. Their (center) can step out and shoot it, so our bigs will have to step out and guard them."
No doubt the Lions (4-5) will be facing an angry team of Lady Hornets (4-2), who saw a 17-game homecourt winning streak end Thursday night with a 69-64 loss to Pittsburg State. Emporia State led by two points with 1:20 remaining, but the Gorillas scored the final seven points of the game.
Tre'Zure Jobe led the Hornets with 17 points, and Emily Weathers and Karsen Schultz both had 11.
Jobe, 5-foot-7 sophomore guard, leads the conference at 22.8 points per game and is the reigning league player of the week.
"Jobe is one of the best guards in the country," Ressel said. "She's shooting at a high percentage."
The Lions' offense also will see more zone defense than normal.
"Emporia State's zone is really effective as far as how they play it," Ressel said. "Offensively we have to make sure we take care of the ball against their zone. And we have to get the ball inside to the paint and score around the basket."
The Lions had some success getting the ball inside against Washburn as centers Madi Stokes and Zoe Campbell combined to make 5-of-8 shots.
"We needed to get the ball inside more," Ressel said. "(Washburn) did a decent job of taking things away. I thought Madi did a good job posting and was open several times. We missed her several times that we could have gone inside. Madi did a decent job scoring around the basket, but i have to get her more aggressive to go score more."
Carley Turnbull led Missouri Southern with 15 points — matching her season average — but was the lone Lion in double figures.
"We had an opportunity to get a good win on the road, and we didn't get over the hump," Ressel said. "Defensively we played well enough to win the game. Offensively we did not."
MSSU vs. EMPORIA STATE
MISSOURI SOUTHERN (4-5)
Pts.
F Carley Turnbull, 5-10 sr. 15.6
F Layne Skiles, 5-10 jr. 6.2
C Madi Stokes, 6-3 so. 8.1
G Megan Jackson, 5-6 sr. 2.7
G Brooke Stauffer, 5-9 sr. 4.9
EMPORIA STATE (4-2)
Pts.
F Emily Weathers, 5-11 fr. 4.3
G Tre'Zure Jobe, 5-7 so. 22.8
G Kali Martin, 5-8 sr. 12.3
G Fredricka Sheats, 5-9 sr. 9.0
G Karsen Schultz, 5-10 jr. 8.5
Game Notes
Tipoff: 1:30 p.m.
Site: White Auditorium, Emporia, Kan.
Coaches: Ronnie Ressel, 5th year at MSSU (51-73). Toby Wynn, 3rd year at ESU (50-18).
Series: ESU leads 57-25 after its 71-63 home victory last season. The Lions are 8-34 on the road against the Lady Hornets.
Radio: WMBH (1560 AM, 101.3 FM), KSEK (1340 AM, 107.9 FM), KXMS (88.7 FM), 1:10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.