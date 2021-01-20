Maybe one good thing did come from Missouri Southern's 99-58 loss at Washburn one week ago.
Lawson Jenkins, 6-foot-7 freshman from Springdale, Arkansas, made four 3-point goals against the Ichabods.
Then two days later, he nailed 5-of-9 treys while scoring a season-high 19 points in the Lions' 75-64 victory at Emporia State.
"(The Washburn game helped) a little bit," said Jenkins, who also had three assists and a team-high four steals against the Hornets. "I had been struggling shooting the ball the past few games. I made a few in that game and tried to build off of that."
Actually Jenkins' nine treys in the last two games are two more than he made during the first eight games of the season. He's raised his shooting from distance for the season to 36% (16-of-45), and he's hitting 40% overall from the floor (21-of-52).
"We've needed somebody to step up and make outside shots," Lions coach Jeff Boschee said. "Austin shot the ball well from the 3-point line. KG (Kyle Younge) in the first half hit a couple of 3s."
Like a lot of freshmen, it's taken Jenkins a while to adjust to the college game.
"Just the pace of the game," he said. "Trying to catch up with the pace and how much bigger and stronger everybody is. On defense, everybody on the floor can score. You can't lay off of anybody."
"The length of the season, the demand on your body is something you have to get used to," Boschee said. "In high school you don't practice as hard as we do, and then you add the lifting aspect, study hall, school."
The Lions have a home game for the first time in a month tonight, entertaining Fort Hays State on Robert Corn Court inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
"The Lions (5-5) are tied with Rogers State for sixth place in the MIAA, and Fort Hays State (3-7) is 10th.
The Tigers, directed by 20-year head coach Mark Johnson, lost their first three games by a combined eight points, then gained national attention with a victory at Kansas State despite missing several players plus the top two coaches.
"Hays is a good, solid team," Boschee said. "I know they took their lumps early, but they have a couple of young guys who are playing pretty good now."
Jared Vitzum, 6-foot-7 senior forward, leads the Tigers at 17.6 and 10.1 rebounds. Freshman guard Quentin Rock and senior guard Alvin Thompson average 13.4 and 10.5 points, respectively, and freshman guard Kaleb Hammeke is at 9.8 points plus 47 assists.
"Everything revolves around Vitzum, a solid big," Boschee said. "We have to make sure we contain him.
"The biggest thing is making sure we play with the energy we had the other day. There is not anything Hays does that we haven't seen. We have to make sure we're ready to play, play as hard as they do, play together."
Center Cam Martin, 6-9 senior, also scored 19 points against Emporia State plus nine rebounds, five assists and two steals.
Stan Scott, 6-4 senior, played most of his minutes at point guard for the first time this season and totaled 12 points, seven rebounds, three assists, two steals, two blocked shots and four turnovers while playing all 40 minutes.
"I thought he played a lot more confident, having the ball in his hands," Boschee said. "He needs to continue down the path to make sure he takes care of the basketball and gets other people involved with his ability to score. He's hard to guard ... he's so quick, strong and fast."
MSSU vs. FHSU
MISSOURI SOUTHERN (5-5)
Pts.
F RJ Smith, 6-5 sr. 5.0
F Lawson Jenkins, 6-7 fr. 7.6
F Christian Bundy, 6-5 jr. 7.5
C Cam Martin, 6-9 sr. 25.1
G Stan Scott, 6-4 sr. 12.7
FORT HAYS STATE (3-7)
Pts.
F Bjami Jonsson, 6-7 so. 5.1
F Jared Vitzum, 6-7 sr. 17.6
G Alvin Thompson, 6-3 sr. 10.5
G Quentin Rock, 6-0 fr. 13.4
G Kaleb Hammeke, 6-0 fr. 9.8
Game Notes
Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.
Site: Leggett & Platt Athletic Center
Coaches: Jeff Boschee, 7th year at MSSU (129-66). Mark Johnson, 20th year at FHSU (376-193).
Series: FHSU leads 33-22 after the Lions' 85-67 road victory last season. The Lions are 15-8 at home against the Tigers.
Radio: WMBH (1560 AM, 101.3 FM), KSEK (1340 AM, 107.9 FM), KXMS (88.7 FM), 7:15 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.