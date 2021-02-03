Talk about tightly bunched.
No. 3 Northwest Missouri sits atop the MIAA standings at 13-1, and No. 17 Washburn — the only team to beat the Bearcats — is second at 11-3.
After that, there are five teams deadlocked with eight victories, including Missouri Southern (8-7) and Lincoln (8-5), who clash at 7:30 tonight inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center on Robert Corn Court.
The Lions are coming off an 84-74 home loss to Northwest Missouri after trailing by 13 points after six minutes and 16 points midway through the second half. The Lions climbed within five points twice in the last two minutes but didn't get any closer.
“I was proud of our guys for not giving up,” center Cam Martin said. “We played hard…. If we play like that every single night, we don’t have seven losses right now.”
Martin, 6-foot-9 senior, scored 30 points for the third consecutive game. Earlier this week he was named the US Basketball Writers Association Division II National Player of the Week after scoring 38 points at Rogers State and 31 at Northeastern State, making 24-of-33 field goals, 5-of-7 3-pointers and 16-of-19 free throws.
The Lions scored the first basket of the game against Northwest Missouri, but that was their only lead.
“I thought we were on our heels the whole game," Lions coach Jeff Boschee said. "We made our runs, but at the same time I didn’t feel like we were aggressive. We were kind of tentative.”
Lincoln is also coming off a loss Tuesday night, an 87-76 decision at Central Oklahoma for their first road loss in 2021 The Blue Tigers shot 29% while falling behind by 12 points at halftime.
The Blue Tigers have four starters averaging in double figures, led by center Sai Witt and forward Derrick Brooks at 17.2 apiece and guard Quinton Drayton at 16.5.
"Another really good team," Boschee said. "They have a guy who can match us in the post with Sai Witt. They have added another player (Brooks) since the last time we played them . From what I’ve heard, he’s pretty darn good. They probably should have beaten Northwest at home (losing by two points on a putback with one second left).
"It will be another tough one. We have to bounce back, put (Tuesday night’s game) behind us, But we have to be more aggressive. We have to understand … our assistants watch hours and hours of film, and they know what they’re talking about. It’s up to our guys to go out and execute the game plan.”
MSSU vs. Lincoln
MISSOURI SOUTHERN (8-7)
Pts.
F RJ Smith, 6-5 sr. 5.4
F Lawson Jenkins, 6-7 fr. 9.5
F Christian Bundy, 6-5 jr. 8.9
C Cam Martin, 6-9 sr. 25.9
G Stan Scott, 6-4 sr. 13.7
LINCOLN (8-5)
Pts.
F Sai Witt, 6-8 jr. 17.2
F Derrick Woods, 6-5 jr. 17.2
G Cameron Potts, 6-1 sr. 10.5
G Yaniel Vidal, 5-11 jr. 9.6
G Quinton Drayton, 6-4 jr. 16.5
Game Notes
Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.
Site: Leggett & Platt Athletic Center
Coaches: Jeff Boschee, 7th year at MSSU (132-68). John Moseley, 7th year at Lincoln (89-101).
Series: MSSU leads 31-12 after Lincoln's 76-68 home victory on Nov. 28. The Lions are 15-5 at home against the Blue Tigers.
Radio: WMBH (1560 AM, 101.3 FM), KSEK (1340 AM, 107.9 FM), KXMS (88.7 FM), 7:15 p.m.
