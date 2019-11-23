For the first time this season, Missouri Southern will have a size advantage on the inside when the Lions visit Rogers State in women’s basketball action.
“They have a post player, but she’s not very big, like 5-9 for 5-10,” Lions coach Ronnie Ressel said. “Everybody we’ve faced this season, they’ve had a bigger post, 6-2, 6-1. Rogers State’s biggest kid on the roster is listed at 5-10, and they post a 5-9 kid. But the 5-9 kid knows how to score around the basket.:”
Tipoff is at 2 p.m. at the Claremore Expo Center. And while Rogers State (2-3) is a new team in the MIAA this year, this is a nonconference game — the return game from last year’s 70-51 Lions victory in Joplin.
“They have a bunch of kids who can put the ball on the floor and get to the basket, and they can shoot the 3,” Ressel said. “They love to get out in transition. They score at a high efficiency in transition. A big key for us getting back on defense and guarding.”
The Lions (1-4) suffered two tough losses last weekend in Illinois, 80-75 in overtime at Illinois-Springfield and 63-61 at McKendree.
“Two winnable ball games that we let slip away,” Ressel said. “I thought defensively both games in the second half, we gave up a lot of lane-line drives to the basket. We didn’t do a good job of keeping people in front of us, and free throws hurt us a little bit, too.”
“We have to shore up our defense a little bit. We have to quit giving people straight layups to the basket, and we have to knock down free throws. We took care of the ball for the most part pretty well. We have to get stops when we need stops.”
The Lions also are looking for more consistency on offense.
“We’ve done a good job at times executing offensively, getting good looks and making shots,” Ressel said. “Other times we’ve struggled, but one thing, we have competed for 40 minutes. We have some little things that we need to do a better job. Those things are fixable and we can get better. If they weren’t fixable, you’d be concerned.”
Three MSSU starters are averaging in double figures — forward Chasidee Owens at 16.8, center Zoe Campbell at 15.4 and guard Destiny Cozart at 13.0. Guard Layne Skiles is just below double figures at 9.4.
Owens and Campbell also average 8.6 and 8.0 rebounds, respectively, as the Lions have outrebounded their opponents by four this season. By contrast, Rogers State has been outrebounded by seven per game.
