Head coach Jeff Sims and his Missouri Southern football team hope their next road trip goes considerably better than their last.
The Lions (1-4, 1-4 MIAA) travel to St. Joseph this Saturday to take on Missouri Western at 4 at Spratt Memorial Stadium.
The last time Southern hit the road, the team was handed its most lopsided loss of the season in a 44-3 setback to Fort Hays State on Sept. 28.
“We’re excited about going on the road this week,” Sims said during Southern’s weekly press conference Thursday at Fred G. Hughes Stadium. “The last time we were on the road, we didn’t travel very well. … In your first year, you look at everything. And every single day, we’ve been looking to shape things in a way to position ourselves to be successful. So we’re hoping we can travel better than we did last time against Fort Hays.”
In the loss to Fort Hays, the Southern offense totaled 344 yards but had just one field goal to show for it. The Lions were hindered by four interceptions and four turnovers on downs. Fort Hays State, meanwhile, amassed 437 yards and was fueled by a four-touchdown night from quarterback Chance Fuller.
Of course, Southern’s lone win on the season came during a Week 2 road trip to Jefferson City where the Lions nearly doubled Lincoln’s offensive yards total (522-271) en route to a 38-14 triumph.
This week the Lions are tasked with taking on a Missouri Western team that ranks fourth in the MIAA in scoring offense (42.4 points per game) and eighth in scoring defense (30.8 ppg surrendered).
“We’re playing against a great opponent that’s maybe the most athletic team we’ve seen on film,” Sims said. “They’ve shown the ability — beating Fort Hays and going into overtime with Central Missouri — that they’re as good as anybody in this league. So we’re going to their field and we expect a great challenge. We’re still working hard to rise to the occasion.”
A DEFENSE’S DEFENSE
From a numbers standpoint, defense hasn’t been Southern’s strongpoint through the first five weeks of the season. The Lions currently rank 10th in the league in both points allowed (46.8 per game) and offensive yards allowed (504).
But is the Southern defensive unit the one to blame for the alarming figures?
“That’s a tremendous question, but it’s a hard question to answer,” Sims said. “Right now we don’t create enough takeaways and we give the ball away too much. It’s hard to judge our defense as long as we’re turning the ball over at the level that we are. So we have to cut back on our turnovers, and then it will be a lot easier to judge our defense.”
MSSU ranks second to last in the nation in turnover margin (-14) with seven turnovers gained and 21 lost.
“In truth, I’ve seen a lot of good and progress out of our defense,” Sims said. “But who they are, I don’t know that I really have a grasp of where they’re at yet because I just think we put them in a lot of bad situations.”
A bright spot for the Southern defense, according to Sims, has been the playmaking ability shown by its younger players. One example is true freshman linebacker and Carthage native Colton Winder, who ranks second on the team in tackles with 40.
“Colton is a freshman, but he has come out and proven himself,” Sims said. “He has went out there and made the plays and done the things that are necessary. And he’s a good example that I can use to my team. You can’t blame others for your success or failure. We’re all dealt a set of cards, and how we use those cards and how we work within the systems are presented kind of determine our success or failure.”
Sophomore linebacker Richard Jordan Jr. is the team’s top tackler with 42.
“His dad was the first player here ever drafted in the NFL (after the merger with the AFL),” Sims said. “His grandfather is in the stands every day. You know, it’s about buy-in and believing. … I would tell you that Richard Jordan Jr. and his family are all in, and Colton Winder is all in. They work very, very hard. Their success is not by accident, and it’s exciting to see.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.