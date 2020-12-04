Missouri Southern did plenty of good things in Thursday night's 90-89 gut-wrenching loss to Northeastern State.
"I'm not terribly discouraged," Lions coach Jeff Boschee said. "I thought we did some good things. We played the majority of the second half with two true freshmen (Lawson Jenkins, Keryn Collins), and they did some good things. Getting thrown into the fire like that, it's good for our program in the long run, but I want to continue to get better, We have to know what we did wrong, correct it and then move on."
The No. 21 Lions (3-2) move on to play host to Rogers State today at 3:30 p.m. inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
The Hillcats (1-2) come to town on a high note after Thursday night's 87-80 overtime victory at Pittsburg State. Rogers State trailed 40-27 late in the first half but ran off 17 unanswered points for a 45-40 lead early in the second half. Brewster Peacock accounted for the first 10 points of the second half with three 3-pointers plus a free-throw after he hit the first trey.
The Gorillas bounced back to claim a six-point lead before the Hillcats forced overtime on Devin Pullum's two free throws with 22 seconds left in regulation. The Hillcats outscored the Gorillas 18-11 in the five-minute extra session.
Destin Eke scored 19 points to lead four Hillcats in double figures. His 14.3 average ranks second on the team behind Devin Pullum's 16.3, and Peacock contributes 12.0 points.
"They do a good job of moving the ball and they are good defensively," Boschee said. "It will be another challenge for us."
The Lions had some good moments against Northeastern State, starting with the start of the game when they hit their first seven shots from the field and scored on their first eight possessions. The Lions shot 53% from the floor for the game, dominated the rebounding 42-25 and second-chance points (14-5).
But the Lions had 21 turnovers — 13 more than NSU — and committed 25 fouls, leading to NSU's 26-of-32 effort at the foul line to MSSU's 17-of-27.
Cam Martin, whose last-second jumper was ruled too late after video review, led the Lions with 26 points, four above his average. Stan Scott had 18 points, Christian Bundy 13 on a perfect shooting night from the field and Lawson Jenkins with 12 points on 4-of-8 accuracy from the 3-point arc.
"I thought Lawson was really good," Boschee said. "He still has to get better defensively, but he's such a threat to shoot the basketball. At 6-7 he gives us a lot on the offensive side. There were too many lapses defensively where we gave up easy drives to the basket without any help.
"I didn't think there was any quit in our guys," Boschee said. "There were some times where we could have gotten frustrated but we answered back. We made some big-time shots. Lawson hit a big-time 3 to get us back into it. 'Key' (Collins) getting to the basket and making some buckets. Bundy was really big for us, going 5-for-5. If he stays out of foul trouble, maybe it is a little different story because he is really good defensively for us."
Lions sophomore guard Winston Dessesow is expected to be back in the starting lineup today after missing Thursday's game with a sprained ankle.
5 ON 4
The Lions inbounded the ball to start the second half, and Bundy connected on a 3-pointer after 13 seconds off a pass from Stan Scott.
Northeastern State's defense literally was short-handed to start the half as somehow only four RiverHawks were on the court when play began. NSU called a timeout to get the fifth player on the floor.
NSU also took a quick timeout in the first half after the Lions scored twice in the first 35 seconds.
MSSU vs. Rogers State
MISSOURI SOUTHERN (3-2)
Pts.
F Christian Bundy, 6-5 jr. 8.0
F RJ Smith, 6-5 sr. 3.6
C Cam Martin, 6-9 sr. 22.0
G Winston Dessesow, 6-0 so. 12.8
G Stan Scott, 6-4 sr. 15.8
ROGERS STATE (1-2)
F Destin Eke, 6-8 so. 14.3
G Darraja Parnell, 6-4 sr. 8.7
G Devin Pullum, 6-2 sr. 16.3
G Michiah McQuarters, 6-3 so. 0.3
G Brewster Peacock, 6-4 sr. 12.0
Game Notes
Tipoff: 3:30 p.m.
Site: Leggett & Platt Athletic Center
Coaches: Jeff Boschee, 7th year at MSSU (127-63). Justin Barkley, 10th year at RSU (208-96).
Series: Tied 1-1 after last season when Rogers State won 105-93 in Joplin and MSSU won 76-70 in the MIAA Postseason Tournament semifinals.
Radio: WMBH (1560 AM, 101.3 FM), KSEK (1340 AM, 107.9 FM), KXMS (88.7 FM), 3:15 p.m.
