Atiba Bradley saw his team compete and hang tough in the MIAA conference last football season. He wants to see even more out of his guys this year.
“In 2022 we established ourselves and our ability to compete,” Bradley said. “I feel like it’s been a long time since we were able to do that. We had a lot of close losses so this year we want to turn those losses into wins and flip that.”
Missouri Southern finished the 2022 campaign 4-7 with four one-possession losses; one more score in those four games could have turned that record to 8-3.
How can a team work on those crunch-time scenarios? Defensive lineman Solomona Fetuao said he likes to focus on what he and the rest of his teammates can control.
“Limiting those basic details like errors that we have. That’s something we can control,” Fetuao said.
Fetuao spoke a lot on Tuesday at the MIAA football media days in Kansas City about worrying about what he or others on the team can control. The senior is coming back after an injury-riddled season.
He mentioned that it was hard to watch his friends and teammates from the sideline when he’d much rather be on the field with them but looks forward to what he thinks will be a “good season” and just controlling what he can control.
Head coach Bradley noted that getting bigger and stronger on the defensive and offensive lines has been a goal. He credited strength and conditioning coach Brian Burton with getting those big guys like Fetuao ready for this year.
One thing Bradley mentioned liking about his team is something that has progressed over his three seasons with the program.
“When I got here, the winning mentality was a minority,” Bradley said. “Two years past that, we’ve gotten that to the majority. Everybody is hungry.”
Senior wide receiver Jaedon Stoshak added to that by saying, “Guys are playing not for themselves but for the team.”
Stoshak sees the offense growing after offseason work. One area in particular is with the quarterback play.
Will Sampson stepped in late last year to start under center after an injury to Dawson Herl. Sampson played multiple games as a starter for the Lions and will presume the role this year.
“Will Sampson has stepped up. Getting more reps with the starters this offseason has helped him,” Stoshak said. “As a quarterback, that will be a big part of our offense.”
Stoshak specifically saw improvement from his quarterback in his decision-making. He noted that being thrown into the fire last year led to some tough decisions on the fly. Stoshak sees that improving already.
The most exciting thing heading into 2023 for Bradley is just seeing everyone do their jobs and fill their role as they look to build off of last season.
“2023 will be a good year for us and a lot of (MIAA) programs,” Bradley said. “I’m ready to see all of the growth around the league.”
The Lions were picked to finish 8th of 11 teams in the MIAA preseason media poll while being picked 10th of 11 in the preseason coaches poll.
MIAA NEWS
The MIAA conference asked for permission to implement an experiment for a new process for instant replay in 2023. They got approval and called the process “sideline replay.”
The league used its own on-field cameras and iPads to review plays and challenges. During the entirety of last season, there were 45 challenges from coaches and 11 of those were overturned for a near 25% rate.
“I thought it was a great year to experiment with that,” MIAA commissioner Mike Racy said.
There were also nine targeting penalties that resulted in automatic replay reviews. Seven of those were overturned, which, as Racy noted, is very important because without review all nine of those players are ejected and can’t play the rest of the game. Instead, seven got to stay in the game.
“Replay, as it relates to targeting, is a game-changer for football,” Racy said.
After the success of the MIAA’s newly implemented replay process, the NCAA chose to adopt it for all three divisions of football. Any institution or conference that doesn’t have a replay booth will now be able to use this same sideline replay system. The MIAA also plans to add another camera angle for referees to look at for the 2023 season.
RULES
Racy also announced that freshmen will now be able to compete in up to three games throughout any point of the season and still be able to retain their redshirt status and four full seasons of play in Division II football.
Teams are also going to be allowed to join one another for a joint practice or scrimmage in the offseason. Before, everything in the spring had to be intrasquad.
The conference has another proposal for the 2024 season. The MIAA has asked the NCAA to change the football start date and begin school one week early in order to make room for a bye week.
“This will be a huge benefit for the health and safety of our student-athletes and I believe this early start to the season will offer more non-conference game opportunities for our MIAA schools,” Racy said.
With 2023 being Lincoln’s last year in the conference, the MIAA will have a rolling bye week in 2024 regardless, but the extended schedule would offer an opportunity for that non-conference game like Racy mentioned.
The Blue Tigers of Lincoln will be treated as a non-conference opponent in 2023 with their departure coming after this season.
Pittsburg State did take advantage of the open week by bringing Sioux Falls (SD) to town for homecoming on Oct. 28 this year.
NEWCOMER & REALIGNMENT
Racy made an announcement for plans to add another school to the division in 2025. If that comes to fruition, there will be a divisional alignment like having a North and South MIAA division.
Racy noted that the divisions would go into effect for all sports, not just football.
2023 MIAA Football Preseason Media Poll
1. Pittsburg State 2. Northwest Missouri 3. Emporia State 4. Washburn 5. Central Oklahoma 6. Nebraska Kearney 7. Central Missouri 8. Missouri Southern 9. Missouri Western 10. Fort Hays State 11. Northeastern State
MIAA preseason polls
2023 MIAA Football Preseason Coaches Poll
1. Pittsburg State 2. Northwest Missouri 3. Emporia State 4. Washburn T5. Central Oklahoma T5. Nebraska Kearney 7. Central Missouri 8. Fort Hays State 9. Missouri Western 10. Missouri Southern 11. Northeastern State
