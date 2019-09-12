The last time Missouri Southern won a football game that wasn’t played in Joplin was on Oct. 1, 2016.
It was a 24-14 win at Nebraska-Kearney. Southern, led by first-year head coach Denver Johnson, surrendered 427 yards to the Lopers but generated two takeaways and made several fourth-down stops to limit the home team to just a pair of touchdowns. The MSSU offense jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and was led by quarterback T.J. Fleeton, who went 16-of-33 passing for 195 yards and three touchdowns.
Since then? Southern has logged a 0-13 mark on the road while being outscored by more than 40 points per game.
It’s an infamous streak the Lions (0-1) hope to snap tonight when they take on Lincoln (0-1) in an MIAA contest in Jefferson City. Kickoff is slated for 6.
“We’re excited about this challenge,” first-year Southern coach Jeff Sims said Wednesday during the team’s weekly press conference. “Lincoln has a tremendous university, a tremendous football team. And the coaching staff they have there are some guys we know and we think are really great guys. So, yes, we think tomorrow presents a great challenge.”
Southern comes off a 39-27 loss to Nebraska-Kearney that marked Sims’ first game as a Division II head coach.
The Lions, after trailing 33-6 at halftime, scored 21 straight points to make it a one-score game early in the fourthquarter. But the Lions went scoreless in their three final possessions and allowed the Lopers to ice the game with a 14-play, 68-yard touchdown drive in the game’s final minutes.
“We didn’t show up in the first half,” Sims said. “Hopefully it’s a learning lesson, because I want our guys to learn that they can accomplish a lot of things if they believe in themselves. I feel like they doubted themselves in the first half or they were waiting for someone else to do something. … Our guys are prepared and they have the talent and ability, but they also have to have the belief and the work ethic to accomplish what they want to do.”
Tonight, Southern is matched up against a Lincoln team that returns to the MIAA in the wake of Lindenwood’s departure from the conference.
The Blue Tigers, picked in the preseason to finish last in the MIAA by the media and coaches, threatened to upset Washburn through one half of play last Thursday. But following a 21-21 score at halftime, the Ichabods outscored Lincoln 28-6.
The Lincoln offense suffered five turnovers in its loss but managed to amass 355 total yards. Sophomore running back Hosea Franklin accounted for 251 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
“I think they’re well-coach and their kids really care,” Sims said of the Tigers. “You can tell how much a team cares by how hard they play on film. I think they care about their program. And I think they have a really talented tailback. He’s the real deal.”
MSSU defensive coordinator Josh Hager said containing Franklin and the Lincoln run game is one of the top priorities tonight. Last week, the Lions allowed 492 yards of offense — 302 rushing — to Nebraska-Kearney.
“I think in the second half we showed improvement and it gave us a glimpse of what we have the potential to be,” Hager said. “But the bottom line is we gave up 39 points, and that’s an epic fail. I didn’t do a good enough job as the guy in charge of the defense of getting our guys ready to perform at a high level. And it’s something we’ve worked really hard to correct this week.”
The Southern offense also found its footing in the second half of Week 1 as it registered 21 points off 304 yards of offense. Starting quarterback Jacob Park, who started 0-of-8 passing and had just three completions at halftime, finished 19-of-41 for 351 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.
“Coming together as quickly as we did and putting some productive things together is a big confidence booster for us,” said Park, who was challenged this week by Sims to assume more of a vocal leadership role moving forward. “I’m excited and I’m happy about what we have. … We’re still trying to come together as a team and grow and learn together.”
Southern is 8-2 in its all-time series with Lincoln and is seeking its ninth consecutive triumph over the Tigers since 1974. The Lions’ last meeting with Lincoln resulted in a 59-10 win in Joplin in 2013.
MSSU at Lincoln
KICKOFF: 6 p.m.
SITE: Dwight T. Reed Stadium, Jefferson City.
COACHES: Jeff Sims, 1st year at MSSU (0-1). Malik Hoskins, 1st year as interim head coach at LU (0-1).
RECORDS: MSSU 0-1, LU 0-1.
LAST WEEK: Nebraska-Kearney 39, MSSU 27; Washburn 49, Lincoln 27
SERIES: MSSU leads 8-2 and has won the last eight meetings.
RADIO: WMBH (1560 AM, 101.3 FM), KHST (101.7 FM), KXMS (88.7 FM), 5:30 p.m.
