Saturday afternoon will be a memorable day for two Missouri Southern Lions.
Kaiulani Jones and Brooke Stauffer will be honored before the game as the Lions play host to Northwest Missouri at 1:30 p.m. for Senior Day inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
Jones joined MSSU back in the 2018-19 season out of Pickerington Central High School in Ohio, while Stauffer has been with the Lions since 2017-18. The Neosho product transferred to MSSU from Westminster College early in her career.
“Kai hasn’t played in the last two years due to her knee,” MSSU head coach Ronnie Ressel said. “But she’s an incredible kid. We would love to have her, there’s no doubt about it. Brooke came in as a non-scholarship kid and got a scholarship because of her work ethic. It’s just unbelievable. She’s an unbelievable teammate, just an incredible young lady.
“She is going to be so successful in life because of her mindset. You see it every game. When we talk to other coaches about players, they love her because of how hard she plays all the time. As a coach when you talk about favorite players, that's because of her effort.”
SHATTERING RECORDS
In Thursday night's big win over No. 21 Missouri Western, Lacy Stokes broke the freshman record for steals with 77, surpassing Kim Bowen’s previous mark set in 1985-86.
“Most freshman, it’s hard to have confidence coming in,” Lacy Stokes said. “But having them behind my back and knowing if I go for one of those steals and I happen to get burnt, they are there to have my back. It gives me more confidence to get more steals.”
With two blocks, Madi Stokes of Cassville became MSSU’s all-time blocks leader, eclipsing Zoe Campbell’s mark of 119.
“It’s pretty awesome, I’m not going to lie,” Madi Stokes said. “I didn’t even realize I had two blocks tonight, so I wasn’t expecting that at the end of the game. But it’s a really nice feeling.”
GARNERING ATTENTION
Also by knocking off MWSU, the Lions extended their win streak to 10 games for the first time since the 1995-96 campaign.
The Lions picked up their third victory over a top-25 opponent since Jan. 20. MSSU (17-5, 14-3 MIAA) is tied for first in the league standings and have a signature victory against No. 4 Fort Hays State.
Ressel’s Lions are looking to be nationally-ranked for the first time since Dec. 14, 2014 when MSSU was ranked No. 22.
“It doesn’t really matter to us,” point guard Lacy Stokes said. “Those rankings are from coaches’ voting. If they don’t vote for us, they don’t. If they do, they do. It would make us feel good, but it doesn’t matter. We are doing what we are doing and focusing on who we are, what we know we can do. We are just ready to do what we can in the postseason.”
The Lions received votes in the WBCA poll two weeks ago, but fell out of the running on Feb. 1. MSSU was once again not listed among teams receiving votes this week.
“It would be nice to be ranked, there’s no doubt about it,” Ressel said. “I know our kids would appreciate that, but I’m not worried about that. The rankings that are going to come out here in another week or so, the region rankings, that’s going to be the important ones (for NCAA tournament). It would be nice, but at the same time, it is what it is. We just know we are going to keep taking the next step like we have been talking about all year. We did that (Thursday) and the next step is Northwest on Saturday, which is going to be a big time challenge for us.”
The Bearcats are coming off a road loss to Pittsburg State 66-62. NWMSU (15-8, 10-7 MIAA) is sixth in the league and defeated the Lions 61-51 on Jan. 1 at home.
Ressel said the Bearcats are disciplined on both sides of the ball, but MSSU will have to maintain the same level of intensity and effort that has pushed it over the top during this historic streak.
That, and playing with a desire to earn more and more respect from those who doubted these Lions earlier this season.
“We started the season with a chip on our shoulder on what we wanted to be,” Lacy Stokes said. “We had no respect going in. We knew we were going to have to earn it and we know we are going to have to continue to earn that. Whether or not it’s given to us, it will show at the end of the season. That’s what we are hoping to do.”
