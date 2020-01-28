Turnovers have plagued Missouri Southern the past two weeks.
In the past three games, the Lions committed 21 turnovers in a victory at Lincoln, 15 in a loss at Central Missouri and 16 in a victory at Pittsburg State. By comparison, only twice in the 15 games of the season did the Lions have as many as 15 turnovers.
The past three games also saw the Lions have fewer assists than turnovers. Likewise, the Lions had a negative assist-to-turnover ratio two times in the first 15 games.
"A lot of it is our footwork, getting travels, not being strong with the basketball," Lions coach Jeff Boschee said. "We have to find a way to take care of it, make the easy play and try not to hit the home run on every play.
"The other thing is eliminating silly offensive fouls ... charging in there and not playing under control. We have to do a better job of taking care of it. That's definitely a concern of mine."
After three straight road games, the Lions are home for four of the next six games, starting tonight against Northeastern State.
The No. 13 Lions (15-3, 8-1 MIAA), up two spots in this week's NABC Division II poll, share the conference lead with Northwest Missouri (18-1, 8-1). The Bearcats, who play at Newman on Thursday night, moved up to No. 1 nationally this week after Southwest Baptist won at former No. 1 Bellarmine last week.
Northeastern State (14-6, 7-4) is fifth in the conference standings behind third-place Rogers State (8-3) and Washburn (6-3). In addition to an 11-point loss at Northwest Missouri, the RiverHawks have lost in overtime to Missouri Western and Nebraska-Kearney and by two points to Rogers State.
NSU's 79-63 victory over Central Missouri last Saturday extended its winning streak to four games after losing three of four to start January.
"Honestly, they are one of the more talented team we've played up to this day in my opinion," Boschee said. "Just watching them on film, they have everything you can want in a team. They have size, have size coming off the bench. They have big guards. They have two really good scorers, shot blockers. The majority of them have been together for a whole year and been able to play together.
"They've had some tough losses, which is kind of mind-boggling. The Missouri S&T loss (76-75 on Dec. 12) is a head-scratcher, but they played Northwest Missouri, a four-point game late (before losing 76-65). They have some guys who can really play."
The RiverHawks average 76.2 points per game and allow 64. The Lions average 85.6 points, 20 more than the opposition.
"They are really good defensively, holding teams to 39% from the field and 34 from the 3," Boschee said. "They have good length around the basket to help and protect the basket. That size can pose problems sometimes.
"They play fast, but I would say they probably play a lot more half-court sets maybe than we do. They will get out and run and pick up full-court a little bit but nothing crazy as far as running and jumping. They a very athletic team, similar to the Commerce team we played in Texas but I'd say more talented."
The Lions' Cam Martin poured in a season-high 37 points in Saturday's 79-72 victory at Pittsburg State, raising his season average to 21.9 points. Guards Kinzer Lambert and Elyjah Clark both are around 12 points per game, and Reggie Tharp and Braelon Walker combine for 18 points.
Senior guards Caleb Smith and Kendrick Thompson average 17.3 and 13.9, respectively, to lead the RiverHawks.
Probable starters
Mo. Southern (15-3, 8-1 MIAA)
Pts.
C Cam Martin, 6-9 jr. 21.9
G Reggie Tharp, 6-0 sr. 9.4
G Braelon Walker, 6-0 sr. 8.7
G Kinzer Lambert, 6-4 sr. 12.2
G Elyjah Clark, 6-3 sr. 11.7
Northeastern St. (14-6, 7-4)
F Iaian McLaughlin, 6-7 jr. 7.9
C Josh Ihek, 6-9 sr. 5.9
G Kendrick Thompson, 6-3 sr. 13.9
G Caleb Smith, 6-2 sr. 17.3
G Bradley George, 6-3 sr. 6.5
Game notes
Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.
Site: Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
Coaches: Jeff Boschee, sixth year at MSSU (116-56). Mark Downey, third year at NSU (36-41), 11-year career (240-144).
Series: MSSU leads 22-18 after each team won at home last season — the Lions 85-79 and the RiverHawks 83-80. The Lions are 17-5 at home against NSU.
Radio: WMBH (1560 AM, 101.3 FM), KXMS (88.7 FM), 7:15 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.