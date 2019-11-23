Offensive problems led to No. 7 Missouri Southern’s 71-68 last-second loss on Thursday night at Truman State.
The Lions shot 45 percent from the floor (26-of-58) but only 29 percent from the 3-point arc (9-of-31, including 3-of-12 in the second half). They were 7-of-11 at the foul line while scoring a season-low points.
“The whole game I thought our offense was stagnant, held the ball well too long,” coach Jeff Boschee said. “The ball-screen defense was putting a lot of pressure on our guards, and we weren’t getting rid of it. I almost felt like we relied too much on Cam (Martin), throwing the basketball into the post every time and not getting paint touches off penetration. We made some 3s when they were doubling, but when they stopped doubling, we weren’t creating any action where we were breaking down the defense.
“Our pace on offense was bad. Most of the time when we tried to get into a set play, we had 20 seconds on the shot clock. We were walking or jogging into stuff. That’s not the way we’ve been practicing or playing.”
The Lions (3-1) look to pick up the pace today when their two-game trip ends at Upper Iowa. Tipoff is at 1 at Dorman Gymnasium in Fayette, Iowa.
The Peacocks (3-2) are playing their fifth MIAA team. They defeated Pittsburg State 73-62 and Central Oklahoma 83-70 sandwiched around losses to Lincoln 61-59 and Central Missouri 70-65.
Upper Iowa averages 74.6 points, eight more than their opponents. Jareese Williams, 6-foot-3 junior guard, averages 16.6 points.
“They are a good 3-point shooting team (33 percent),” Boschee said. “We’ll have an advantage inside, but we have to play better. I don’t think it’s about Upper Iowa. It’s about us more than anything right now. If we play the way we’re capable, we’ll be good.”
Cam Martin led the Lions with 18 points against Truman State but was limited to 20 minutes by foul trouble, eventually fouling out with about four minutes left.
Guards Braelon Walker and Elyjah Clark added 12 and 10 points, respectively, for the Lions.
Ted Brown, 6-10 senior center, hit all four shots and scored eight points in 13 points while Martin was on the bench.
“Ted was really good for us,” Boschee said. “One thing that concerns me with him is ball-screen defense, but he was sliding his feet when a guard came off. He kept some possessions alive, got us extra possessions, and he had a big rebound before our last possession. … That gives us as a coaching staff some confidence to get him in a little bit more, especially when Cam gets in foul trouble.”
Truman State shot 63 percent (15-of-24) in the second half to erase a five-point halftime deficit.
“We got off to a good start defensively, were active and did some good things,” Boschee said. “The second half we couldn’t get any stops, and Cam getting in foul trouble hurt us. We had mental mistakes ... that’s surprising when you have a veteran team.”
