The hunt for an elusive second win of the season continues for first-year head coach Jeff Sims and his Missouri Southern football team.
The Lions (1-5, 1-5 MIAA) hope to snap a four-game skid today when they play host to Washburn (2-4, 2-4) at 4 at Fred G. Hughes Stadium. Since a Week 2 triumph over Lincoln, Southern has lost in consecutive weeks to four of the top five teams in the MIAA — No. 2 Northwest Missouri, No. 4 Fort Hays State, No. 1 Central Missouri and No. 5 Missouri Western.
“We’re excited about this week,” Sims said during MSSU’s weekly press conference at Fred G. Hughes Stadium on Wednesday. “We’ve had probably our best week of practice so far this year. I think the guys are really starting to see their progress.”
Southern’s most recent out resulted in a 43-34 setback at Western. The Lions scored on back-to-back drives to take a 27-26 lead midway through the third quarter. From there, the Griffons closed on a 17-7 run and held MSSU to just one score in its last five drives.
Sims described the performance as yet another sign of his team’s progress.
“The trip to Missouri Western was not the ultimate goal in (getting) the win, but as we talked about last week, we wanted to travel better,” Sims said. “In our previous two trips, we went to Lincoln and we didn’t start too fast. Then we went to Fort Hays and we just didn’t play real well. I think our team approached the last game appropriately, and I think we’re going to continue to get better.”
The improvements Southern has made in its first year under Sims are already apparent — especially on offense. The Lions, who ranked last in the MIAA a season ago in both scoring offense (7.4 points per game) and second to last in total offense (230.5 yards per game), now ranks 10th in the nation with 481.5 yards of offense per contest. Southern is also the best passing offense in Division II and ranks 36th in passing yards per completion and 14th in first downs.
“I do think our offensive line is progressing,” Sims said. “I also think our coaches are progressing.”
Today the Lions are matched up with a Washburn team that’s logging per-game averages of 37 points scored and 36.7 points allowed.
The Ichabods’ two wins this season have come against the only two winless teams in the conference in Lincoln and Northeastern State. Washburn’s losses are identical to Southern’s and have come against Northwest Missouri, Fort Hays, Central Missouri and Missouri Western.
“My scouting report on Washburn is that they are a solid football team in every aspect,” Sims said. “They don’t make mistakes. The key for us is we have to stop shooting ourselves in the foot. If we can win the turnover ratio, if we can win in field position, then we’re going to have a chance to win this football game.”
In its loss to Western last week, Southern’s average starting field position was at its own 33-yard line while the Griffons’ was at their own 46.
“This year we have not won the field position in any game,” Sims said. “We’ve got to stop letting teams start on the 40-yard line. It doesn’t give our defense a chance. So we have to get people backed up, and we have to get better at kick and punt returns.”
Washburn holds a 24-21-1 advantage over Southern in the all-time series and has won the last four meetings. Last season the Ichabods claimed a 63-7 victory over the Lions in Washburn.
