The Missouri Southern football team (1-4, 1-4 MIAA) attempts to snap a three-game skid today when it takes on Missouri Western (3-2, 3-2) at Spratt Memorial Stadium in St. Joseph.
The opening kick is slated for 4.
The Lions have stumbled the past three weeks since they claimed their first win of the season in a 38-14 triumph over Lincoln in Jefferson City. Since then, Southern has lost 66-34 to No. 7 Northwest Missouri, 44-3 to Fort Hays State and 71-42 to No. 17 Central Missouri.
Despite the recent skid, first-year head coach Jeff Sims noted the steady progressions the team has made since the first week of the season.
“What I will tell you guys is this group deserves credit as a whole that every day they’ve come to work and they’ve progressed,” Sims said during the team’s weekly press conference on Thursday.
“Now, do we have a dip at times at practice? Do we have a dip in the day where we need them to come along? I would tell you that (Wednesday) we had a good practice. But I don’t think we came out of the locker room ready to practice. … But it’s just human nature. Every day has its own challenges.”
Most of the improvements Southern had made under Sims has come on offense. The Lions lead the nation with 358.4 passing yards per game and rank 22nd in total offense (458.4 yards per game), 25th in first downs (113) and 38th in passing yards per completion (14.34).
However, the Southern offense has also had its flaws, ranking last in the nation in turnovers lost (21), last in interceptions thrown (17) and second to last in turnover margin (minus-14).
The Lions will be taking on a Missouri Western defense that’s surrendering 30.8 points and 452.6 yards per game.
Offensively, however, a balanced Griffons squad ranks fourth in the MIAA in both passing (259.2 yards per game) and rushing (209.8 yards).
“We’re playing against a great opponent that’s maybe the most athletic team we’ve seen on film,” Sims said. “They’ve shown the ability — beating Fort Hays and going into overtime with Central Missouri — that they’re as good as anybody in this league. So we’re going to their field and we expect a great challenge. We’re still working hard to rise to the occasion.”
Western running back Markel Smith leads the ground attack with 67 carries for 423 yards and seven touchdowns. The Griffons’ quarterback, Wyatt Steigerwald, has thrown for 1,206 yards and 12 touchdowns while Devon Holmes has accounted for 350 yards on 24 receptions.
The Griffons come into today riding a two-game win streak, having beaten Northeastern State 58-23 and Washburn 46-21 in their most recent outings.
Southern hasn’t claimed a win over Western since 2012 when it claimed a 31-30 triumph in St. Joseph. The Griffons lead the all-time series 26-23.
MSSU at Missouri Western
Kickoff: 4 p.m.
Site: Spratt Memorial Stadium, St. Joseph
Records: MSSU 1-4; MWSU 3-2
Last week: Central Missouri 71, MSSU 42; MWSU 46, Washburn 21
Coaches: Jeff Sims, 1st year at MSSU (1-4).
Series: Missouri Western leads 26-23 after last year’s 26-23 win in Joplin. The Lions are 10-13 on the road against the Griffons.
Radio: WMBH (1560 AM, 101.3 FM), KHST (101.7 FM), KXMS (88.7 FM), 3:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.