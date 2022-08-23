Baxter Springs will have nine seniors returning to the gridiron for its 2022 season.
Three of the upperclassmen are linemen while two are at the running back/linebacker positions, one at tight end/linebacker, and three more playing at the defensive back/wide receiver positions.
“Our seniors will have to provide the leadership for our team,” Baxter Springs head coach Russell Burr said. “Most of them have been in our program for three years and understand what we are trying to do. I have confidence that they will do a great job of setting a positive example.”
The Lions are coming off of an 0-9 finish to their 2021 campaign.
Baxter Springs finished the season with just 19 players on its roster. The program looks to build on those numbers to help them this fall.
Burr also mentioned the experience from his long list of returning starters “should be a strength.”
Burr has one goal in mind for those seniors and the rest of the Lions for 2022:
“Our goal is to be a competitive program. We are working very hard to get there and I’m confident that we will. Our players are going to work hard and we hope to see the fruits of that work.”
The Lions will be operating through a spread offense and a 4-4 defensive scheme.
As the program strives to be a competitive opponent week in and week out, Burr mentioned four new opponents on the schedule being a “new challenge” for the team.
2022 SCHEDULE
SEPT. 2 — at Southeast
SEPT. 9 — Uniontown
SEPT. 16 — at Afton
SEPT. 23 — at Parsons
SEPT. 30 — Galena
OCT. 7 — at Frontenac
OCT. 14 — Columbus
OCT. 21 — at Wichita Trinity
2021 resultsRiverton 52, Baxter Springs 0
Girard 49, Baxter Springs 0
Jayhawk-Linn 30, Baxter Springs 18
Columbus 41, Baxter Springs 14
Parsons 42, Baxter Springs 7
Cherryvale 42, Baxter Springs 6
Caney Valley 21, Baxter Springs 0
Galena 37, Baxter Springs 16
Anderson County 25, Baxter Springs 0
