Coming off a successful two-game road trip, Missouri Southern's 63-46 home loss to Northwest Missouri was unexpected as the Lions shot 27.5% and scored their fewest points in a game this season.
"It’s a tough loss but we have to forget this game and go on to Lincoln and not let up on them," center Amaya Johns said. "We’ll bounce back.”
"Put this right behind me," guard Megan Jackson said. "We only have one day to get ready. We just have to focus this next time."
"It’s one game, not a season," MSSU coach Ronnie Ressel said. "We have to get after it in practice (on Wednesday) and be ready to go Thursday because Lincoln is going to bring it. They are going to play hard for 40 minutes just like the last three teams we’ve played. Northwest played harder than us for 40 minutes. That’s one thing we did the previous two games: I thought we played harder than our opponents for 40 minutes. We have to flip that and get ready for Thursday."
The Lions (6-9) are back in action at 5:30 tonight when they entertain Lincoln (1-13).
While the Blue Tigers have only one victory, it came one week ago with a 72-46 decision over Northwest Missouri — the same team that just beat the Lions by 17 points.
"Lincoln is fast." Ressel said. "They are getting up and down the floor. They are pushing the basketball. They are attacking. Our transition defense is going to have to be huge. We have to be able to knock down shots, and we have to go to the offensive boards and get some second and third opportunities, which we did not do (Tuesday).”
The Lions got off to a good start Tuesday. leading 18-16 after one quarter and 22-16 four minutes into the second quarter. But the Lions scored only 24 points the rest of the game.
We were hitting some shots, and our defense was good, kept them out of the paint," Ressel said. "We weren’t fouling. We weren’t putting them on the free throw line because they are a good free throw shooting team.
"Then we started missing some shots."
Johns and Jackson scored 10 points apiece to lead the Lions. For the season, senior Carley Turnbull averages 14.0 points, and center Madi Stokes averages a double-double with 11.1 points and 11.0 rebounds.
The Blue Tigers are led by guards Niyah Jackson and AJ Bradley at 14.3 and 13.1 points, respectively.
The Lions beat Lincoln 81-65 on Nov. 28 in Jefferson City behind 15 points and 13 rebounds from Stokes. Jackson scored 15 points to lead Lincoln.
MSSU vs. Lincoln
MISSOURI SOUTHERN (6-9)
Pts.
F Carley Turnbull, 5-10 sr. 14.0
F Layne Skiles, 5-10 jr. 5.5
C Madi Stokes, 6-3 so. 11.1
G Megan Jackson, 5-6 sr. 4.6
G Brooke Stauffer, 5-9 sr. 4.0
LINCOLN (1-13)
Pts.
F Ashtin Ingram, 6-1 so. 5.1
F Vivan Chigbu, 5-11 sr. 6.0
G Aliyah Bello, 5-9 fr. 7.6
G AJ Bradley, 5-3 fr. 13.1
G Niyah Jackson, 5-5 so. 14.3
Game Notes
Tipoff: 5:30 p.m.
Site: Leggett & Platt Athletic Center
Coaches: Ronnie Ressel, 5th year at MSSU (53-77). Andrea Mize, 1st year at Lincoln (1-13).
Series: MSSU leads 37-5 after an 81-65 road victory on Nov. 28. The Lions are 17-1 at home against the Blue Tigers.
Radio: WMBH (1560 AM, 101.3 FM), KSEK (1340 AM, 107.9 FM), KXMS (88.7 FM), 5:10 p.m.
