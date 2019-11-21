KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Brodric Thomas capped a 23-point performance with a buzzer-beating 3-point goal as Truman State knocked off No. 7 Missouri Southern 71-68 Thursday night at Pershing Arena.
The Lions (3-1) trailed 66-61 after Luke Terhark’s jumper with 2:44 remaining. Braelon Walker’s 3-pointer 22 seconds later pulled the Lions within two points, but Cade McKnight scored on the inside to give the Bulldogs a four-point lead with 2:17 to play.
Missouri Southern’s Ted Brown, who entered the game after scoring leader Cam Martin fouled out with 3:56 left, sparked the Lions with a layup, a defensive rebound and then hustling down the floor for a dunk to tie the game 68-68 with 1:26 on the clock. Brown then rebounded the Bulldogs’ missed 3, giving the Lions possession with 31 seconds left.
After a timeout, the Lions’ Elyjah Clark got the ball to Kinzer Lambert, but Lambert’s driving shot was partially blocked, and the Lions were called for a shot clock violation as the buzzer sounded.
The officials went to a video review and put 2.7 seconds back on the clock. After a Truman State timeout, Thomas took the inbounds pass around halfcourt, took a couple of dribbles and nailed a shot from about 30 feet.
Martin netted 18 points to lead three Lions in double figures. He was 8-of-15 from the floor, 1-of-2 from the arc and 1-of-2 at the foul line. He played just 20 minutes, picking up his fourth foul with 13:48 left, sitting almost 10 minutes on the bench and then playing just 29 seconds after returning.
Walker made four of the Lions’ nine treys and finished with 12 points, and Clark had 10 points and eight rebounds.
Thomas’ 23 points were one above his season average. McKnight contributed 20 points, and guard Turner Scott had 14.
The Lions shot 45 percent (26-of-58) from the floor and 9-of-31 (29 percent) from 3-point range. The Bulldogs hit 53 percent (28-of-53) and were 3-of-6 from the arc in the second half after missing all 12 attempts in the first half. Truman State was 12-of-15 at the foul line to the Lions’ 7-of-11.
The Lions led 33-24 after Reggie Tharp’s free throw with 1:31 left in the first half, but the Bulldogs scored the last two baskets of the half to cut the deficit to 33-28 at the intermission.
The Bulldogs (2-3) beat their second ranked opponent this season, the first one coming in the season opener against No. 17 Findlay.
Missouri Southern is back in action at Upper Iowa at 1 p.m. Saturday.
