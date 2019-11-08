SEARCY, Ark. — A second-quarter scoring drought proved too much to overcome as Missouri Southern fell to Henderson State 79-70 on Friday afternoon in a season-opening game in the MIAA/Great American Conference Challenge at Rhodes-Reaves Field House.
Lions junior center Zoe Campbell turned in an outstanding performance, setting career bests with 21 points, 16 rebounds and five blocked shots in 31 minutes. She was 8-of-11 from the floor, 5-of-5 at the foul line and grabbed 15 of her rebounds off the defensive glass.
Destiny Cozart and Chasidee Owens tallied 20 and 16 points, respectively, for the Lions, who outrebounded the Reddies 44-34 and had a 13-3 advantage in second-chance points.
Both teams shot 42 percent from the field, but the Lions missed 13 free throws and committed 29 turnovers, leading to 27 Henderson State points. The Reddies, by contrast, had only 13 turnovers that led to 12 MSSU points.
The Lions trailed 25-22 after Campbell's layup with seven minutes left in the first half, but the Lions scored only five free throws in the rest of the half and trailed 42-27 at the intermission. The Lions missed three field goals, five free throws and committed eight turnovers in the last seven minutes of the half.
The deficit grew to 51-34 midway through the third quarter before the Lions climbed within 54-45 at the end of the stanza and then outscored the Reddies 7-2 in the first two minutes of the fourth quarter to make it 56-52. Layne Skiles and Campbell scored on the inside before Cozart's three free throws pulled the Lions within four points with 8:03 remaining.
However, Henderson State tallied eight unanswered points in the next two minutes to open a 64-52 lead. Blu Jones' 3-pointer ignited the spree, Karrington Whaley converted a three-point play and Jones sank two charities.
The Lions made one final push and got within 73-68 on Cozart's trey with 1:06 left. But Hailey Estes and Maci Mains sank two charities apiece to help the Reddies secure the victory.
Mains came off the bench for a career-high 20 points — half of them on charities — to lead Henderson State, and Jones added 14.
The Lions play Harding today at 4:45 p.m.
