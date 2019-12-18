Lions' Madi Stokes collects 22 points, 18 rebounds in win over Oklahoma Wesleyan

A redshirt year can certainly help a player make the transition from high school basketball to the college level.
That seems to be the case for Missouri Southern's Madi Stokes.
Like so many players, the decision to redshirt was difficult for Stokes to accept.
"At the beginning, yes," Stokes said. "It was hard to be putting in all the work in practice and not get rewarded with the games.
But in the end, it was the best thing I probably could have done. Seeing what it's like, going from playing in high school to college is a big difference. In the end I was glad I did it. Getting to see what it was like and not getting thrown in there as a freshman."
"Being able to redshirt her was huge, just so she didn't have to have the pressure and feel like she had to do something," Lions coach Ronnie Ressel said. "She was able to relax and practice every day and get better. And she worked at it. The success she's having now is because of that, and I think she'll continue to have that success. Once she has a good freshman year, she'll work even harder over the summer to continue to get better."
Stokes, 6-foot-3 center from Cassville, posted a monster double-double — 22 points and 18 rebounds — in the Lions' 86-62 victory over Oklahoma Wesleyan on Tuesday night. Playing 21 minutes, she shattered her former season highs of eight points and nine rebounds
Her first two baskets came on putbacks after she rebounded her own missed shot. She finished the game 11-of-17 from the floor — 5-of-9 in the first half, 6-of-8 in the second half. Half of her 18 boards came off the offensive glass.
During practices Stokes gets to work against 6-foot-3 junior Zoe Campbell and 6-2 senior Jordan Schoenberger.
"They make me better. I make them better," Stokes said. "We go hard for each other because we're not going to get easy post-ups in the game. So we go after each other, and we really do. Zoe has the drive and the shot, Jordan is the big body, and I'm kind of both."
"Those three kids really battle each other in our individual work, and in practice they get after it," Ressel said. "She works her butt off with Coach A (Chamissa Anderson) as do Zoe and Jo. It's helping all three of them continue to get better and better. The nice thing is I have Zoe for another year and Madi for another three.
"All three of them can hit the 15-footer consistently. The thing I have to get after them is I have to get them down deeper in the post."
Stokes scored 1,440 points and grabbed 1,028 rebounds as a four-year starter at Cassville for coach Chris Shore.
As to what caught Ressel's attention, "One was her size because it's hard to get a 6-3 kid at our level,. The other is her shooting ability, her touch. She has great hands. If it's within reach, she catches it. And then when she turns and faces (the basket), she has a nice touch.
"One person I compare her to — and I'm going to the men's side — is Keane Thomann. Keane had great hands and great feet, and he developed into an All-American. I think that she has potential because she knows how to catch the ball, and she's a good passer out of the post. She sees the floor. And as she continues to get stronger, her movement is getting better as well."
Tuesday's performance could serve as a springboard for Stokes as the Lions prepare for MIAA games in January and February.
"I think it's just the mindset," Ressel said. "I think it gives her some confidence, and she's a kid that if she sees her first shot go in, she gets more energized because she's so hard on herself mentally. She's probably tougher on herself than anybody else would be. It's good for her to see some positive things (Tuesday) night."
Stokes raised her season averages to 6.5 points and 5.5 rebounds.
"There have been some games where I haven't played the best," Stokes said. "I think I could have done better in the last couple games before (Tuesday) night. Definitely this is a good way to go into Christmas break."
