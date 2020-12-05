Cam Martin’s offense came to life with 24 points in the second half, and Christian Bundy’s blocked shot in the waning seconds helped secure Missouri Southern’s 88-82 victory over Rogers State on Saturday afternoon on Robert Corn Court inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
The Lions (4-2), facing their second down-to-the-wire finish in three days, led 86-82 after two Martin free throws with 21 seconds left.
The Hillcats (1-3) were looking for a quick score, so guard Cole Kinnamon took the ball hard toward the basket. But Bundy blocked the shot and Lawson Jenkins grabbed the rebound, was fouled and made two charities for the final margin.
“We’re always taught low to the ball on defense,” Bundy said. “The man was getting downhill and Cam said ‘Bundy, go get that.’ So I just went up and took the ball.”
Bundy, 6-7 junior from Nixa, scored 11 points for the second straight game and also had a game-high nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks.
“It’s just in the flow of the offense,” Bundy said. “My teammates tell me to go score, I go score. ... They are a strong team, a good team. But I believe with my long arms, my athleticism, I can get most of the boards in there. It was a tough battle today, but we came out on top. This is probably the best team we’ve played. It’s nice to see where we’re at. We have to clean up these turnovers.”
Then glancing at the final statistics, “Wow, I played 30 minutes today,” Bundy said. “I don’t think I’ve ever played 30 minutes in my life.”
Martin tallied a season-high 30 points, going 9-of-14 from the floor and 12-of-12 at the line.. He had just four shots and six points in the first half when he picked up two fouls.
“My teammates were getting me the ball,” Martin said. “There were a couple of times in the first half they were double-teaming me, so I made the extra pass. I wasn’t too aggressive in the first half but got going the second half.”
“He was a little bit more active and stepped up and made 12-for-12 from the free-throw line,” Lions coach Jeff Boschee said. “Thirty points, eight rebounds and he draws so much attention and creates openings for other people.”
Guard Winston Dessesow, returning after missing the previous game with a sprained ankle, netted 18 points and made half of the Lions’ eight 3-point goals.
Freshman Lawson Jenkins scored 20 points and made some big plays down the stretch, including a tipin that put the Lions ahead to stay 76-74 with five minutes left, an assist on Dessesow’s fast-break layup and an offensive rebound that led to a Martin bucket after a spin along the right baseline.
“Hey, I believe he’s going to be freshman of the year,” Bundy said. “The kid can shoot it. He works his butt off. If he can work on his defense, he could be All-American one day. Big things are coming for that kid.”
“We made some big-time plays down the stretch,” Boschee said. “Lawson’s offensive rebound and then floater in the lane, getting the rebound and finishing at the rim. Bundy came up with a huge, massive block coming over from the weak side on the zone.
“I thought our defense was a lot better in the second half. We had to protect Cam and go to zone. We don’t work on zone much, but I thought our length really bothered them, especially having Stan (Scott) at the top. He’s long and active, and Bundy and RJ (Smith) and Lawson on the wings gives us that extra length to cover ground. I thought we did a good job rebounding out of it. Cam and Bundy did a good job rebounding out of it. It came down to making plays at the end, and that’s what we did.”
Jett Sternberger nailed six treys while scoring 21 points to lead the Hillcats. Darraja Parnell added 17 points and Deviin Pullum and Brewster Peacock had 15 and 14, respectively.
The Lions, who are idle this week because of finals, play host to Northwest Missouri on Dec. 17.
