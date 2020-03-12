Missouri Southern's men's basketball team and both track and field teams spent Thursday preparing for their national competitions this weekend.
But at midafternoon, the NCAA announced that it was canceling all winter championships at the Division I, II and III levels because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Just like that, national championship hopes were gone.
"We practiced today," Lions basketball coach Jeff Boschee said. "We moved our travel back to (Friday), waiting and seeing if something was going to happen. I had a feeling something was going to happen, but I didn't think it would be cancel. If anything, postponed.
"We got done with practice and went downstairs and saw the Division I men's and women's tournaments were canceled. I texted Jared (Bruggeman, athletics director) to find out about Division II and got confirmation 10 minutes later.
"Most of the guys had left. A few seniors were still around, and we called everybody back and met one last time as a team. I've never obviously had to do anything like that. You don't know what to say. Nothing you can say can make them feel better. You try to put it in perspective that life is not always fair. There's a lot more important things in this world than competing in a sports event, and your health and family are two of them.
"It's like the end of the year talk after you lose your last game. You try to make them feel better, but it doesn't work."
Naturally, the decision disappointed the players.
Senior guard Kinzer Lambert posted on Twitter:
"Living in fear is not living. As athletes and as human beings there is a chance that bad things (even death) can happen and we take that risk every time we wake up. If fear dictates how we live, life isn’t worth living anyways.
"Today, i choose to be happy no matter what. God has blessed me with LIFE and so many other things. I’m disappointed in our society but life is still amazing. #GodIsGreat."
Fellow senior Elyjah Clark posted a tweet with two broken heart emojis, and former Lion CJ Carr replied.
"Sorry y’all had to go out like that brother. I know it can’t be easy. You seniors were definitely the best group/class to come out! You have a lot more life to live! Remember that!"
As far as preparing for next season, that's also been put on hold.
"I just heard from the NABC that they are suspending all recruiting — on campus, off campus — until the end of March," Boschee said. "They will let us know after that what they plan on doing. We're in limbo right now. Don't know what to do at work. Don't know if I should go on vacation."
TRACK AND FIELD
On Thursday morning, the NCAA announced that fans would not be allowed to attend the Division II Indoor Track and Field Championships today and Saturday in Birmingham, Alabama, because of the coronavirus.
The news got much worse a few hours later with the announcement of cancellation.
"We're in a little bit of a shock right now but dealing with it the best we can," Lions coach Bryan Schiding said. "We're learning things as quickly as you are because of social media. It's not like we have an inside scoop. I just read on Twitter that the MIAA has suspended all spring sports — no practice, no competition, no nothing. It's going to be a very different spring. I'm not sure where we're going to go at this point. Play it by ear, I guess."
The Lions have been in Birmingham since Tuesday.
"I was in the hotel room getting ready for dinner when the email came through from the NCAA," Schiding said. "It leads you to believe that it's a lot worse than people are letting on. At first, we thought it was no worse than the flu. Now with the sheer amount of things closing ... NCAA sports, pro sports, Disneyland. These are unprecedented times. We find out more every day."
The Lions, who won the MIAA men's championship and took second in the women's meet, were in position to add high individual and team honors at the national level.
"I feel terrible for the student-athletes, particularly our seniors who worked hard for four or five years to get to this point," Schiding said. "As selfish as it may sound, our teams are probably better than they've ever been at this point. We have the top seed in the women's pole vault, women's shot put, men's shot put, and our men's long jumper has not lost. We have a handful of other kids who could be in the points as well.
"I know they are looking out for the good of everyone on this, but it doesn't make it any better for kids who put their heart and soul into this. Hopefully the NCAA made the right decision on this."
