WARRENSBURG, Mo. – Central Missouri took the lead before the opening tip, and it never got any better for Missouri Southern.
The Jennies scored the game’s first 14 points and rolled past the Lions 76-44 on Saturday afternoon at the UCM Multipurpose Building.
Morgan Fleming’s 23 points led three players in double figures as the Jennies (13-3, 7-0 MIAA) extended their winning streak to 10 games, recorded the 999th victory in program history and gave coach Dave Slifer career victory No. 703, the last 319 at UCM.
Fleming made 6-of-10 field goals, 1-of-2 3-pointers and 10-of-11 free throws for her 23 points in 22 minutes. Megan Skaggs and Nija Collier contributed 15 and 12 points, respectively, during the first three quarters, and Skaggs snagged 11 rebounds.
The Jennies’ 76 points are their most second-against an NCAA Division II team – they had 82 at Lincoln one week ago. And they held their opponent to 60 points or less for the 13th time in the last 16 games.
By contrast, the Lions (5-11, 2-6) scored their fewest points of the season. Their previous low as 49 against Pittsburg State last Dec. 3.
Missouri Southern had 10 players split 44 points, but nobody reached double figures as Chasidee Owens had nine points, Zoe Campbell eight and Layne Skiles seven.
“I didn’t have my team prepared today, and that’s on me,” Lions coach Ronnie Ressel said. “Central Missouri came out swinging, and we backed down. And that’s on me. I have to make sure our kids are ready to play.
“They are a good team. They took it right at us. Morgan and Megan are two really good players. They did a great job moving the ball. They made shots. Our defense was slow reacting, and then offensively, we didn’t take care of the basketball. We didn’t get good looks at the basket. They tipped a lot of our passes, which throws our offense off. They did a great job. You have to give Coach Slifer a lot of credit. His kids came out ready to compete because they are fighting for a league championship.”
The Lions were hit with a technical foul before the game for not having their starters marked in the official book 10 minutes before tipoff. Fleming made one of the two free throws.
The Jennies then won the opening tip and raced to an 14-0 lead in the first 6:30 minutes, including 3-pointers by Gigi McAtee and Fleming and a three-point play by Collier after an offensive rebound.
Skiles’ layup put Missouri Southern on the scoreboard with 5:54 left in the quarter. The Lions’ other points in the quarter came on Kai Jones’ short jumper in the lane at 4:20 and Owens’ free throw with 17 seconds left.
The Jennies led 31-5 after one quarter, hitting 12-of-20 field goals to the Lions’ 2-of-10. The Lions also had eight turnovers in the quarter, and the Jennies cashed in for a 15-0 margin in points off turnovers.
“We didn’t execute offensively,” Ressel said. “They switched a lot of things defensively, and we didn’t make good reads off of it. We’d make passes when we thought kids were open, and they’d close the gaps and knock it away. They start 5-10 across and can switch anything. And we didn’t do a good job in transition on defense either. They got several easy baskets just off running out and getting the ball ahead.”
For the game, the Jennies shot 43 percent (27-of-63) to the Lions’ 31 percent (18-of-59). Central Missouri had more rebounds (46-37) and fewer turnovers (22-19), which produced advantages of 14-4 in second-chance points and 30-12 in points off turnovers.
The Lions are idle until next Saturday’s game at Pittsburg State.
