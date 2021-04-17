WARRENSBURG, Mo. — Ryan Riddle and Rajindra Campbell posted automatic qualifying marks for the NCAA Championships, and Missouri Southern won six events during the Outdoor Mule Relays on Friday at Central Missouri.
Riddle earned a spot in the national championships when he won the 5,000 meters in 13 minutes, 54.80 seconds, breaking the Walton Stadium record that had stood for 40 years. The Lions' Gidieon Kimutai took second in the race in 13:57.12, just missing an automatic mark but also breaking the stadium record.
Campbell registered to automatic qualifying marks in the field events, winning the shot put (61 feet, 4 inches) and taking second in the discus (190-3).
The Lions' Kirsten Leisinger picked up two victories in the discus (155-7) and the hammer throw (195-4), both good for provisional marks. Leisinger's distance in the hammer broke the school record by almost two feet.
Julianna Determan won the 10K in 36:29.42, good for a provisional, and Kelie Henderson won the 1500 in 4:41.49.
Other provisionals posted by the Lions were Payton Roberts in the shot put (46-8, second place) and discus (152-10, third), Alexandra Rodriguez in the hammer (174-6, third), Elena Bisotto in the pole vault (13-2.25, second), and Travis Petersen in the hammer (208-1, second).
The Lions are back in action next Saturday at Pittsburg State.
