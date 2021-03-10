Missouri Southern’s teams begin competition Thursday in the NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field Championships at the Birmingham (Ala.) Crossplex.
Ironically, this year’s meet opens exactly one year after last year’s meet was canceled because of COVID-19. Athletes had been in town for most of the week, but the NCAA pulled the plug on all winter championships.
This year’s meet will be held Thursday through Saturday.
Both Missouri Southern teams are nationally ranked — the men at No. 10 and the women at No. 11. Both MSSU teams finished second at the MIAA Championships two weeks ago behind Pittsburg State’s men and Central Missouri’s women.
Claire Luallen is the first Lion to see action Thursday as she competes in the pentathlon, beginning at 11:30 a.m. All five events — 60-meter hurdles, high jump, shot put, long jump and 800 meters — will be held Thursday.
The Lions’ Peyton Barton and Josh Fulmer are in the weight throw, scheduled for 6:30 Thursday night.
The Lions’ men’s team hits the track on Friday afternoon as Ryan Riddle is in the mile at 2, Cameron Linville is in the 60 meters preliminaries at 2:45, and the distance medley relay team of Riddle, Brieon Randle, Nathan Painter and Gabe McClain run at 3:45.
On Friday night the Lions’ three hurdlers — Luallen, Cornesia Calhoun-White and Precious Olatunji — are in the preliminaries at 7:15. Just 10 minutes later, Chardae Overstreet runs the 400 meters prelims.
Saturday’s action starts in the field events as Dean Howard is in the pole vault at 12:30 and Adrain Broadus is in the triple jump at 1.
The schedule of finals on the track include the men’s mile at 2, men’s 60 meters at 2:10, women’s 400 meters at 6:20 and women’s 60 hurdles at 6:30.
