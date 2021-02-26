No. 18 Missouri Southern opens its MIAA baseball schedule this weekend with a three-game home series against Emporia State.
The Lions (6-0) and Hornets (2-2) play a doubleheader at 1 p.m. today at Warren Turner Field. The series finale is set for Sunday afternoon at 1.
Will Bausinger (2-0) was named MIAA pitcher of the week after getting the win against Missouri S&T on Monday. Bausinger struck out nine batters in five innings. He has 17 strikeouts for the season, one less than Zac Shoemaker and Zach Parish, who are both 1-0.
Henry Kusiak is batting .500 for the week and leads the Lions with his .417 average through six games.
Joe Kinder belted two home runs, giving the Lions 13 for the season. The Lions have 45 runs batted in, led by Dexter Swim with 10.
The Hornets, who swept the Lions one year ago before COVID-19 canceled the rest of the season, split four games last weekend at Colorado State-Pueblo.
