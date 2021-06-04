The awards just keep on coming for Zach Parish.
Parish, the senior left-handed pitcher for Missouri Southern, has been named the NCAA Division II national pitcher of the year by the Division II Conference Commissioner's Association.
Parish, a native of Tahlequah, Oklahoma, has already been named the MIAA Pitcher of the Year, the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Region and National Pitcher of the Year, the American Baseball Coaches Association Regional Pitcher of the Year (national not announced yet) and the D2CCA Regional and now National Pitcher of the Year.
He was a first-team All-MIAA, All-Region and All-American selection.
Parish became the NCAA Division II all-time leader in strikeouts this season as he ended his career with 488 strikeouts. Parish tied his MSSU single-season record with 136 strikeouts this year (No. 3 in Division II). Parish also finished the season with the best single-season earned run average for a starter in MSSU history (1.21) and the second-best career ERA for a starter (2.16). His ERA this season led the MIAA and ranks second in Division II.
Parish finished the season with an 11-1 record, walked just 25 batters and held opponents to a .162 batting average. He is second in the MIAA and third nationally in wins and first in the MIAA and eighth nationally in WHIP. He ranks first in the MIAA and fifth nationally in hits allowed per nine innings.
Parish is the active career leader in all NCAA divisions in wins, strikeouts, innings pitched and starts.
