EMPORIA, Kan. – The Missouri Southern men's and women's track and field teams competed in its first full outdoor meet of the season on Friday at the Emporia State University Relays on Witten Track.
Jenari Lopez and Kelie Henderson placed second and third in the women's 1,500m run as Lopez crossed the line in a time of 4:57.81, while Henderson finished in a time of 5:00.80.
Jaden Deaton placed 11th in the men's 1,500m with a time of 4:07.14, while Evan Northcut was 31st and Santiago Granados placed 45th.
Peyton Barton was third in the men's discus with a distance of 49.57m, while Josh Fulmer was sixth posting a distance of 48.02m.
Mallory Huber was 11th in the women's hammer with a distance of 43.02m.
The Lions will be back in action Saturday for day two of the meet.
Field events on Saturday start at 11:30 a.m. with the women's discus, men's hammer, long jump, pole vault and javelin. Track events start at noon with the women's 4x100m relay.
