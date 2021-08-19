Missouri Southern is ranked 10th in the MIAA women's soccer coaches preseason poll, released Thursday by the league office.
Central Oklahoma, the 2021 MIAA Spring Tournament champion, tops the poll with 116 points and eight of the 12 first-place votes. The Bronchos are ranked 10th in the Division II coaches national poll.
Emporia State is second in the league poll with three No. 1 votes and 110 points. Central Missouri landed the remainig first-place vote and is third with 110 points. Northeastern State (88 points) and Fort Hays State (80) complete the top-5.
Coach Aaron Tilsen's Lions are 10th with 32 points, seven behind ninth-place Washburn and one ahead of Newman.
The Lions return 17 players from the spring team that went 4-9 overall and 1-4 in conference play. Eleven of the veterans started at least one game.
Returning in goal for the Lions are Riley Laver and Laney Graham.
Defender Rylie Johnson was second team all-league, and midfielder Maya Grennquist was the Lions' leading goal scorer.
