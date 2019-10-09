KANSAS CITY, Mo. — So often a preseason poll is a direct reflection from the previous season.
Such is the case for the Missouri Southern women's basketball team.
The Lions went 14-16 last season and tied for 10th place in the MIAA with a 6-13 record.
In the conference preseason polls released Wednesday morning at the College Basketball Experience, the Lions are ninth in the coaches poll and 10th in the media poll.
"We have eight returning kids who played quite a bit," MSSU coach Ronnie Ressel said. "We had a lot of young kids who got a lot of experience this past year. Hopefully we've grown a little bit, learned and gotten better. But we're going to have to continue to do that."
The Lions have four starters back but must replace four-year player and 1,000-point scorer Chelsey Henry.
"With this team we're going to be a little more balanced," Ressel said. "Right now I don't see somebody who's going to be our go-to kid. I think we have several kids who can score the basketball. That starters with our upperclassmen, with Chasidee Owens and Destiny Cozart. With balanced scoring, that makes it a little tougher to guard us."
Defending conference champion Fort Hays State is favored to repeat its title run. The Tigers received 10 first-place votes and 166 points in the coaches poll and 14 No. 1s and 271 points in the media poll.
Central Missouri, which won the 2018 national championship, is a close second. The Jennies, whose coach Dave Slifer has 690 career victories, had four first-place votes and 160 points from the coaches and six first-place votes and 263 points from the media.
Just four points separated the next three teams in the coaches poll — Washburn with 134, Pittsburg State with 131 and Emporia State with 130. The media poll had the same three teams in a different order but another close vote — PSU 227, Washburn 217 and ESU 213.
PITTSBURG STATE
Amanda Davied begins her second season as the Gorillas' head coach with an experienced but still young team.
"We have four returning starters," said Davied, who served as an assistant under both Steve High and Lane Lord before becoming head coach. "It's the opposite of last year when we had one returning starter. We have experience in a lot of positions; however, we are pretty young. We have a lot of returning sophomores who will have big roles."
One of the veteran sophomores is point guard Kaylee DaMitz, who was conference freshman of the year.
The Gorillas went 21-9 last season and tied for fifth in the MIAA at 13-6. They were one of five MIAA teams to make the NCAA Tournament last year, joined by Fort Hays State, Central Missouri, Emporia State and Lindenwood, which has left the league for the Great Lakes Valley Conference.
"We're looking forward to a really good battle in the MIAA," Davied said. "It always is."
Southwestern Oklahoma State won last year's regional at Hays by knocking off three MIAA schools — Emporia State 71-65, Central Missouri 75-72 and the host Tigers 88-77. The Bulldogs finished 35-2 last year, losing the season opener to Emporia State 68-60 and the national championship game to Lubbock Christian 95-85 in two overtimes.
MIAA women's basketball polls
The MIAA coaches and media preseason women's basketball polls, with first-place votes in parentheses and total points. Coaches did not vote for their team.
Coaches Poll Media Poll
1. Fort Hays State (10) 166 1. Fort Hays State (14) 271
2. Central Missouri (4) 160 2. Central Missouri (6) 263
3. Washburn 134 3. Pittsburg State 227
4. Pittsburg State 131 4. Washburn 217
5. Emporia State 130 5. Emporia State 213
6. Nebraska-Kearney 100 6. Nebraska-Kearney 161
7. Central Oklahoma 97 7. Central Oklahoma 160
8. Newman 83 8. Missouri Western 131
9. Missouri Southern 67 9. Newman 120
10. Northwest Missouri 64 10. Missouri Southern 109
11. Missouri Western 62 11. Northwest Missouri 84
12. Northeastern State 37 12. Rogers State 73
13. Rogers State 25 13. Northeastern State 47
14. Lincoln 17 14. Lincoln 23
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.