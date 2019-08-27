The Missouri Southern women’s soccer team is slotted alongside Northwest Missouri at the bottom of the MIAA preseason coaches poll, which was released on Tuesday.
Defending MIAA regular season and conference tournament champion Central Oklahoma was picked first in the poll, just two points ahead of last year’s runner-up Central Missouri. UCO received 117 total points, while UCM had 115.
Fort Hays State, Emporia State and Missouri Western round out the top five as Rogers State, Northeastern State and Newman University landed in sixth, seventh and eighth, respectively.
Washburn is No. 9 and Nebraska-Kearney is 10th. Southern and Northwest tied for 11th with 20 points apiece.
The Lions return three seniors in goalkeeper Luz Galindo, defender Brianna Smith and forward Jessica Edwards.
Southern also returns six juniors and four sophomores.
Sophomore forward Bailey Belcher is a top returner. Belcher, who scored six goals in 2018, was an all-MIAA selection and last year’s leader in points.
Nine newcomers round out the roster for new head coach Aaron Tilsen and assistant coach Patrick Ritter.
The coaches bring a combined 25-plus years of coaching experience at numerous levels and are set to kick off a new era of MSSU women’s soccer after the team finished 7-8-3 last season.
Tilsen spent the past two years assisting Minnesota State-Mankato as coach of the goalkeepers, where the Mavericks finished third nationally in shutouts.
Ritter coached the defense of the Southern University Jaguars to school records in goals allowed and goals allowed average in addition to holding opponents below 2.0 goals per game for the only time in program history.
The Lions open the season on Friday, Sept. 6, at Southern Nazarene.
2019 MIAA PreseasonWomen’s Soccer Coaches Poll
1. Central Oklahoma (7) 117
2. Central Missouri (5) 115
3. Fort Hays State 93
4. Emporia State 89
5. Missouri Western 84
6. Rogers State 63
7. Northeastern State 61
8. Newman 56
9. Washburn 46
10. Nebraska KearneY 28
11. Missouri Southern20
T-11. Northwest Missouri20
