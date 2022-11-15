KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Southern football taem placed 13 players on the All-MIAA team as the league announced its postseason awards on Tuesday.
Leading the way for the Lions is kicker Nick Williams. Williams was a first-team selection at kicker and second-team selection at punter. This year, Williams ranked second in the MIAA in field goals per game, while leading the MIAA in punting and ranking fifth nationally in that category.
Williams averaged 43.25 yards per punt this year which was just off the single season record at MSSU. He had a long of 72 yards and 22 inside the 20-yard line with 13 going 50 yards or more. He was 12 of 17 in field goals this year, including kicking the longest field goal in the MIAA at 52 yards and is the seventh-longest in Division II this season.
Williams ranks sixth in a career in kick scoring (120), while his 24 field goals rank fourth-most all-time at MSSU.
Nathan Glades and Richard Jordan Jr. were both second-team selections with Glades getting accolades at running back and Jordan at linebacker.
Jordan finished the season with 106 tackles and is the third Lion to record three separate 100-tackle seasons in his career. He finished his career with 381 tackles, ranking third in MSSU history behind only Hall of Famer's Ron Burton and his father Richard Jordan Sr.
Jordan ranked eighth nationally and led the MIAA in forced fumbles, while ranking second in the league in total tackles and third in solos. His 11 career forced fumbles is an MSSU record.
Glades ranked third in the MIAA in rushing yards and rushing yards per game, but was just shy of the top mark among running backs. He rushed for 855 yards and six scores this season, averaging 4.6 per carry.
Jaedon Stoshak was a third-team selection at two positions this season as he earned honors at wide receiver and kick/punt returner. This season, Stoshak led the lead and was tied for the D2 lead in punt return touchdowns at two, which tied a single-season and MSSU career record.
He led the MIAA and ranked second nationally in punt returns, while ranking fifth in the MIAA in combined kick returns. Stoshak had 39 receptions for 481 yards and three scores, while averaging 19.2 yards per punt return and 16.5 yards per kick return.
Lepopeasenuu Tito-Fualaau was a third team selection on the offensive line as he helped anchor the group that allowed the Lions to lead the MIAA in tackles for a loss allowed (fewest) and red zone offense.
Solomona Fetuao and Jamie Tago were both third-team selections on the defensive line. Fetauo finished the season with 27 tackles, including 6.5 for a loss and three sacks, while posting eight quarterback hurries and one forced fumble. Tago posted 21 tackles and led the team with 9.5 tackles for a loss of 38 yards and had a team-high five sacks this season.
Southern had six individuals earn honorable mention honors — Dwayne Lawson (all-purpose back), Kenneth Ferhman (offensive line), Solomon Garcia (defensive line) Coleman Booker (linebacker), Colton Winder (linebacker) and Jalen Dennis (defensive back).
Lawson spent time as the wildcat this year, rushing for an average of 8.0 yards per carry as he posted 303 yards on 38 attempts with three touchdowns. He also caught eight passes for 74 yards on the season.
Fehrman and his other offensive linemen helped anchor the group that allowed the Lions to lead the MIAA in tackles for a loss allowed (fewest) and red zone offense.
Garcia was fourth on the team with 53 tackles this year, including 5.5 for a loss and 2.5 tackles. He added four quarterback hurries. Booker and Winder helped lead one of the best linebacking groups in the nation this year.
Booker finished third on the team with 65 tackles, 1.5 sacks an interception, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
Winder was third in the MIAA and second on the team with 91 tackles, while posting three interceptions, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.
Dennis finished with 43 tackles this year and an interception, while also posting one forced fumble and a pair of fumble recoveries.
