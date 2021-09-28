MONEY ISLAND, Okla. - The Missouri Southern men's golf team finished 14th on Tuesday afternoon and three different Lions were in the top-20 individually as Southern played host to the MSSU Men's Fall Classic at Shangri-La Country Club.
Tradgon McCrae was tied for sixth, while Logan Greer finished tied for 9th. Alexander Page finished tied for 14th. McCrae and Greer had four birdies on Day 2, while Page posted six of his own. McCrae finished with a 54-hole score of 216, one in front of Greer (217) and three in front of Page (219).
Jonathan Sanchez was tied for 29th at 223, while Connor Williamson finished tied for 45th at 226. Ben Epperly shot a 227, while Ben Marckmann shot a 230. Ryan Heinz finished with a 236, while Josh Hamnett (237), Grant Sikes (239) and Dylan Bagley (246) round out the Lions' scores.
Hutchinson Community College and Oklahoma Christian tied for the team title, while the two schools each posted an individual winner as Harry Crockett of HCC and Mateo Pulcini of OC tied for the individual title.
Henderson State and Rogers State tied for third, followed by Southern Arkansas, Northeastern State, Missouri-St. Louis, Southwestern Oklahoma, West Texas A&M, Fort Hays State, Missouri S&T, St. Mary's, Harding, the Lions, Concordia-St. Paul, Southeastern Oklahoma, Southern Nazarene and Newman to round out the team scores.
The Lions compete in the Ryan Palmer Foundation Invite on Oct. 4-5 in Amarillo, Texas.
