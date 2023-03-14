The Missouri Southern Lions rode the wave of a 14-run fourth inning to best the Rogers State Hillcats 19-3 in a run rule-shortened game on Tuesday night at Warren Turner Field.
It took a while for Southern's bats to heat up, but when they did, the Lions made it worth the wait.
Rogers State jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the third inning when a Johnmy Martinez double plated Jesse Holguin and Joel Escalante and the Hillcats were up 2-0 going into the bottom of the frame.
The Lions found their sticks in the bottom of the fourth when Coach Bryce Danrell called for a bunt from power hitter Matt Miller. With back-to-back singles from Ethan Clark and Will Doherty, the Lions had runners on first and second when Miller bunted the ball on a called squeeze play over the head of Hillcats third baseman Gavin Mestas.
"We had a little safety squeeze on by Miller," Darnell said. "Miller's a really good bunter and it just seemed like the right time to do it. It worked out where he slapped it over the third baseman's head accidentally, but that break kind of got us going."
The bunt scored Clark and advanced Doherty to second base. Down 2-1, the Lions scored next off a sacrifice fly by Davis, sending Doherty across the plate and the game was tied at 2-2. A Chayton Beck RBI bunt scored Miller and MSSU held took a 3-2 lead.
But the Lions were far from done.
A Garrett Rice single scored Treghan Parker, before Rogers State's starter was pulled for reliever Dean Grisham. With bases loaded, Grisham's wild pitch scored Beck. Having batted around the order, Clark's second at bat of the inning was a single that scored Nate Garrett Rice and Nate Mieszowski. The Lions cushion was now 7-2 and prompted another pitching change with Connor Hall taking the bump for RSU.
And MSSU still was not done.
A Doherty single scored Henry Kusiak and loaded the bases for Drew Davis. Davis was hit by a pitch, walking in the Lions ninth run of the inning. A walk of Beck made it 10-2, before Mieszkowski's second at bat of the inning and yet another pitching change. Andrew McGlynn's first pitch to Mieszkowski was a grand slam over the left field wall that plated Beck, Davis and Parker and gave the Lions a 14-2 lead heading into the top of the fifth inning.
After the marathon fourth inning, Lion starter Steen Lane was pulled for reliever Jacob Davis, who struck out two in a three-up, three-down inning.
The Lions continued their offensive fireworks in the fifth inning, with a Drew Davis grand slam that sent Case Tucker, Miller and Doherty across the plate. Kusiak followed with an RBI single that scored Ryan Doran and the Lions were up 19-2 after five innings.
"I was just trying to score the run from third," Davis said. "I was trying to keep the inning going. We hit as a team pretty well today. Sometimes you have those days and they played us close before and I know they will again when we see them. It'll be tough the next two games we play them."
The Hillcats managed to score a run off an Eli Stoops' wild pitch in the top of the seventh, but that was all RSU could muster as the Lions closed out the 19-3 win.
The Lions look to move up in the MIAA as they travel to Topeka on Friday for a three-game weekend set against Washburn, which is 9-1 in the MIAA. The Lions are currently 8-2 in the conference.
"We're going to go up there and compete hard," Miller said. "They are a good program and it's going to be tough, so were going up there to compete and work hard, that's all we can really ask for."
