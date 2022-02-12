The Missouri Southern track and field teams competed at both Pittsburg State and Washburn on Saturday, picking up ten top-10 finishes and one event win in the process.
JP Rutledge won the 5k at Washburn as he crossed the finish line in an NCAA provisional qualifying time of 14 minutes, 8 seconds. That mark ranks 11th nationally this year and is the fifth-fastest time in MSSU history of the event.
Individually, it gives Rutledge the third-best individual time in MSSU history. Jarod Ozee finished 21st in the event, crossing the line in a time of 15:00.80.
At PSU, the Lions got a second-place finish in the triple jump from Adrain Broadus as he hit an NCAA provisional qualifying distance of 15.18m (49-09.75). Taris Jackson finished seventh in the event with a distance of 14.24m.
Brendan Jewell finished seventh in the invitational high jump, hitting a mark of 2.03m (6-08.00), while Katie Candrl came in at ninth place in the invitational pole vault by hitting a height of 3.61m (11-10.00).
Precious Olatunji was 21st in the women’s triple jump, hitting a mark of 10.69m, while Josh Fulmer was 11th in the shot put, picking up a distance of 15.81m (51-10.50).
Kiara Smith finished sixth in the women’s 60m hurdles with an NCAA provisional qualifying time of 8.61, while Cameron Linville placed 10th in the men’s 60m dash with a time of 6.86.
Chardae Overstreet was 10th in the women’s 400m dash with an NCAA Provisional Qualifying time of 56.33, while LaNea Wallace was 12th, clocking a provisional time of 56.75.
Kelie Henderson finished eighth in the women’s 3k, crossing the line in a time of 10:24.68, while Jenari Lopez was 19th and Zachary Finley placed 29th in the men’s mile. Riley Simpson was fourth in the men’s 3k with an NCAA provisional qualifying time of 8:19.21.
The women’s 4x400m relay team of Overstreet, Wallace, Smith and Cornesia Calhoun-White finished 16th in a time of 4:01.16, while the men’s team of Cole Barker, Brieon Randle, Matthew Haddock and JaDarius Pigg were 18th in a time of 3:20.83.
The Lions will be back at the University of Arkansas next Friday.
