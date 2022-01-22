MARYVILLE, Mo. – The Missouri Southern men’s and women’s track and field teams came away with five event wins as the Lions competed at the Northwest Missouri Open on Saturday.
Webb City product Ryan Riddle won the 3k, while JP Rutledge was third in the event.
Riddle posted an NCAA provisional and new facility record time of 7 minutes, 58 seconds. That mark is the second-fastest mark in Division II this year and is the second-fastest in program history, a little less than a second slower than the school record set by Vincent Kiprop in the 2017 NCAA Championships.
Rutledge, who prepped at Riverton, posted an NCAA provisional time of 8:15.20 to finish second. Jarod Ozee was ninth for MSSU.
Katie Candrl and Mason York gave the Lions a sweep in the pole vault as Candrl won the women’s event with a height of 11-03.50 (3.44m) and York won the men’s with a mark of 15-04.25 (4.68m). Mackenzie Moring was third in the women’s pole vault with a height of 3.29m.
Adrain Broadus and Taris Jackson were first and second in the triple jump. Broadus posted an NCAA provisional distance of 47-10.50 (14.59m) while Jackson had a distance of 47-0 0.25 (14.33m).
Chardae Overstreet won the women’s 400m with a time of 57.09, while LaNea Wallace was fifth finishing at 57.80. Kayana Gaines placed fourth in the women’s mile, crossing the line in a time of 5:21.25, while Jenari Lopez placed 11th and Grace Scott was 24th.
Riley Simpson was third in the men’s mile finishing in a time of 4:12.14, while Gabe McClain was fifth (4:15.25) and Zachary Finley was 10th (4:22.01). Kelie Henderson was fourth in the women’s 3k, posting a time of 10:29.50.
Cameron Linville qualified first in the men’s 60m dish with a time of 6.88 but did not to run in the finals. Joshua Workman was 10th in the 200m, while Bryan Candrl was right behind in 11th. York placed 30th.
Peyton Barton and Josh Fulmer placed second and third in the men’s weight throw and both came away with NCAA provisional marks. Barton hit a mark of 18.97m, while Fulmer tossed the weight 18.59m. Fulmer finished off his afternoon with a fourth-place finish in the shot put at 16.18m.
Luke Brumit and Brendan Jewell placed 12th and 13th in the high jump, both hitting heights of 1.88m.
The Lions competes at Pittsburg State next Saturday.
