KANSAS CITY, Mo. – As if it wasn’t already Missouri Southern’s night, senior guard Braelon Walker supplied the exclamation point.
And he made a bid for ESPN SportsCenter Top 10.
With six minutes remaining and the Lions holding a 27-point cushion, Walker crashed into a table along press row to save the ball from going out of bounds.
Northeastern State retrieved the ball, but as Walker returned to the court, he deflected a pass, made the steal and drove for the layup.
“Just heart, just playing hard,” Walker said. “Coach always tells us we got to sacrifice. Sacrifice my body just to get the ball. He was there so I decided to guard him and he made a pass and I stole it. I guess I was in the right spot.”
Walker’s highlight-reel sequence provided the loudest of many roars of approval from the Missouri Southern fans as the third-seeded Lions blitzed Northeastern State 96-60 Friday night in the final quarterfinal game of the MIAA Postseason Tournament at Municipal Auditorium.
“That’s Braelon,” Lions coach Jeff Boschee said. “He probably gambled on the play I’m sure. We tell him not to gamble all the time. He’s been waiting three years to be named to the all-defensive team and he finally earned it this year. … He doesn’t get tired. He does such a great job of sliding his feet, keeping the ball in front of him. He’s added strength to his body. He’s a tough little dude and he was a pit bull tonight.”
The Lions (22-7) solidified their No. 6 ranking in the Central Region after posting their widest MIAA Tournament victory margin ever, surpassing their 100-75 home victory against Emporia State in 1993. They battle second-seeded Rogers State at 8:15 tonight in the semifinal round.
The Lions dominated at both ends from start to finish, shooting 50 % from the field (37 of 74) and 38 % from distance (14 of 37) to the RiverHawks’ 40 % (24 of 60, including 8 of 31 from the arc). They had assists on 25 baskets, including six by Parker Jennings and five apiece by Cam Martin and Reggie Tharp.
“I thought our guys were locked in,” Boschee said. “I told them before the game we could not have a bad day physically, we could not have a bad day mentally. I thought if we took care of the little things, the big things would take care of themselves.
“I thought we were unselfish. When they had two (defenders) on the ball, we got rid of it for open shots. We got the ball in the paint. Our ball movement was extremely good. Cam didn’t force the action. He kicked it out for five assists. And I thought Kinzer (Lambert) got us off to a good start with how hard he played and the way he crashed the boards.”
The Lions’ trio of 1,000-point scorers all moved up on the career scoring list.
Martin and Lambert tallied 24 and 17 points, respectively, and moved into the top-10, passing Matt Olson. Martin is ninth with 1,423 points, and Lambert 10th with 1,406.
Clark nailed five of the Lions’ treys while scoring 20 points, and his 3-pointer with 13:45 left moved him into fourth place with 1,775 points, five ahead of John Thomas.
Defensively the Lions also were outstanding. In fact, only twice during the game did the RiverHawks score consecutive baskets without the Lions scoring.
But Clark and Martin gave the edge to the offense.
“I would say our offense was better,” Clark said. “It fueled to our energy on defense. Whenever we’re mov-ing the ball and making shots, it helps our intensity on defense. We did play good all-around defense, but our offense was better.”
“I think offense because of our assist-to-turnover ratio (25 assists, 6 turnovers) was a big factor with how well we play,” Martin said.
“That’s a really good basketball team,” RiverHawks coach Mark Downey said. “They shot it and they got defi-nitely the best post player, probably I think the best player in the league down on the block. He was hard to stop tonight. We’ve usually done a pretty good job on him but we didn’t do a good job tonight. They fed off him and we gave little resistance.”
Kendrick Thompson scored 21 points for the RiverHawks (18-11), including 16 in the first half when the Lions built a 48-29 cushion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.