INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The nationally-ranked Missouri Southern track and field teams have qualified a total of 16 individuals throughout 19 events for the 2022 NCAA Division II outdoor track and field championships.
The championships will take place on May 26-28 in Allendale, Mich. at Grand Valley State University.
The 10th-ranked men qualified 11 individuals for the championships, while the 24th-ranked women qualified five.
For the men, the Lions had a pair of athletes qualify in multiple events.
Peyton Barton qualified in both the discus and the hammer. Barton ranks fourth nationally in the discus, while ranking fifth in the hammer. Josh Fulmer qualified in both the discus and the hammer, as well, as he ranks eighth in the hammer and 20th in the discus.
Rajheim Carby qualified in the javelin and he ranks third nationally in that event, while Nathan Kovis and Brendan Rozier joined Carby in the javelin. Rozier is ranked 14th nationally and Kovis is 15th.
Adrain Broadus and Taris Jackson both qualified in the triple jump as Broadus ranks eighth and Jackson is 13th. Jonathan Watts qualified in the long jump and he ranks 19th nationally in that event.
Brendan Jewell qualified in the high jump with a number 10 national ranking, while Ryan Riddle and JP Rutledge qualified in the 5k and 10k, respectively. Riddle ranks 10th in the 5k, while Rutledge ranks 23rd.
On the women's side Claire Luallen qualified for both the 100m hurdles and the long jump. Luallen ranks 13th in the long jump, while ranking 15th in the 100m hurdles.
Kiara Smith and Precious Olatunji join Luallen in the hurdles as Smith ranks 4th in the event and Olatunji ranks 19th.
Elizabeth Pomatto qualified in the javelin and she currently ranks second nationally in the event. Chardae Overstreet qualified in the 400m dash and ranks 25th nationally in the event.
