Missouri Southern's nationally ranked track and field programs have qualified 21 individuals for the NCAA Division II Indoor Championships, it was announced Tuesday.
The meet is scheduled March 13-14 at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.
Missouri Southern's men, ranked No. 8 and the MIAA champion, qualified nine individuals.
The Lions have one national top seeds in Rajindar Campbell in the shot put (65 feet, 10.25 inches). Josh Fulmer and Travis Petersen qualified in the weight throw.
The No. 3 ranked women have qualified 12 individuals in seven events, while the No. 8 ranked men have qualified nine individuals in six events. It is the most individuals ever to qualify for the Missouri Southern program.
Long jumper Josh Norville is seeded second at 25-4. Adrain Broadus qualified in the triple jump, and Brendan Watkins will compete in both the long jump and triple jump.
The Lions have two No. 6 seeds in Dean Howard (pole vault) and Gidieon Kumutai (5,000 meters). Ryan Riddle qualified in the mile run.
MSSU's women, who finished second in the conference meet last weekend, has two top seeds in the field events — Payton Roberts in the shot put (52-11) and Emily Presley in the pole vault (14-1.25). Three more Lions qualified in the pole vault — Elena Bisotto (No. 7 rank), Samantha Petry and Lauren Sutherland.
The Lions also have multiple entries in the 60-meter hurdles as Cornesia Calhoun-White and Kiara Smith qualified.
Jasmine Deckard qualified in three events. She's the No. 2 seed in the 200 meters, No. 7 in the 60 meters and joins Elizabeth Adeoye, Chardae Overstreet and LaNea Wallace in the 4x400 relay.
Kirsten Leisinger qualified in the weight throw.
