EDMOND, Okla. — Les Musgraves drove in three runs and Zac Shoemaker turned in a quality start as Missouri Southern tripped Central Oklahoma 6-3 Saturday night at Wendell Simmons Field in the Edmond First Pitch Classic.
Shoemaker, who prepped at Aurora, allowed four hits and three earned runs in six innings, struck out eight batters and walked one.
He got off to a shaky start as the first three UCO batters reached base and produced two runs.
Zac Freeman singled up the middle and stopped at third on Garrett Takamatsu's double to right-center field. After Freeman scored on a wild pitch, Phillip Scott doubled to left-center to score Takamatsu.
But after that, Shoemaker gave up just one run and two hits in his last five innings.
Cole Woods pitched the last three innings to earn the save, allowing two hits and fanning three.
Musgraves, the Lions' shortstop, went 1-for-4, but his hit was a two-run home run to left field that gave the Lions a 6-3 lead in the fifth inning. He drove in his first run with a ground ball in the second inning.
Trailing 3-1, the Lions (2-0) took the lead with three runs in the fourth inning.
Henry Kusiak led off with a walk, and Brad Willis' double down the left-field line put two runners in scoring position. Clay Milas walked as Kusiak came home on a wild pitch, and Dexter Swims' single to center and Tommy Stevenson's single down the left-field line each scored a run to put the Lions ahead 4-3.
Swims, Stevenson, Matt Miller and Willis contributed two hits apiece to the Lions' 10-hit attack.
Scott had two hits for Central Oklahoma, which was picked second in the MIAA coaches preseason poll, one spot ahead of Missouri Southern.
Five UCO pitchers combined to strike out 15 batters, including five by Brayden Belden in four innings and six by Beaux Binvillain in 2 2/3 innings.
Scott had two hits for the Bronchos (2-1).
The Lions wrap up the weekend with a game at 1 p.m. today against Southwestern Oklahoma State.
