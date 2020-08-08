For the second straight year, Missouri Southern ranks in the top-10 in men’s basketball attendance.
The Lions averaged 1,809 fans for its 14 home games in the 2019-20 season, good for seventh place in NCAA Division II. Their three largest crowds for the season were 2,354 against Missouri Western, 2,157 against Northwest Missouri and 2,145 against Pittsburg State.
In the 2018-19 season the Lions were No. 10 in Division II, averaging 1,684 per game.
“This is such a great testament to the quality of young men we have in our program,” Lions coach Jeff Boschee said in a release. “They do it the right way on and off the court. I can’t thank our fans from the surrounding communities enough. We are very fortunate to have such great support.”
The Lions were second among MIAA schools behind Fort Hays State, which was No. 3 nationally.
Four more MIAA schools were among the top-20 nationally — Missouri Western ninth, Washburn 12th, Central Missouri 13th and Northwest Missouri 19th. Emporia State just missed, finishing a No. 21.
The MIAA led all Division II conferences in attendance for the 12th consecutive season. The league attracted 251,994 fan,s last season, giving it a larger attendance than seven NCAA Division I conferences.
