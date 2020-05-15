For the fifth consecutive semester, Missouri Southern's student-athletes have posted a cumulative grade point average higher than 3.0.
The Lions have a 3.16 cumulative GPA, and 14 of the 16 sports in the athletics department had a 3.0 GPA or higher. The volleyball team had the highest GPA in the department at 3.58, and the golf team had the highest GPA for men's teams at 3.32.
Individually, a total of 199 student-athletes had 3.0 GPAs or higher, and 105 of them were at 3.50 or higher. Nine student-athletes had 4.0 GPAs.
A total of 97 student-athletes graduated this year.
ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE AWARDS
Missouri Southern softball players Abby Atkin and Tori Frazier have received the MIAA Academic Excellence Award for their 4.0 grade point averages over at least two terms of attendance.
Atkin, a junior, is a marketing management major. Frazier, a sophomore, is a biology major.
ACADEMIC HONOR ROLL
The Lions have several student-athletes who made the MIAA Academic Honor Roll with a minimum grade point average of 3.0.
The recipients, by sport:
Baseball — Henry Kusiak, Clay Milas, Scott Duensing, Joe Kinder, Marco Navarro, Brad Willis, Davin Gummere, Marco Martin, Will Bausinger, Jeremiah Kennedy, Will Larson, Lee Musgraves, Cole Woods, Zac Shoemaker, River Wright, Matt Miller and Troy Gagan;
Softball — Abby Atkin, Rion Boyd, Tori Frazier, Natalie Hamm, Emily Harris, Taylor Hinnenkamp, Sidnie Hurst, Meredith Iden, Makaila Leonhart, Erika Lutgen, Emilee Meyer, Lynnlee Parrott, Haleigh Scott, Kristen Wade and Elizabeth Windsor;
Men's golf — Alec Dominic, Logan Greer, Taylor Haltom, Jon Lenz, Tripp McConnell, Fletcher McSpadden, Jonathan Sanchez and Grant Sikes;
Women's golf — Allison Cunningham, Kenzie Kirkhart, Maggie Moore, Trina Shorter and Hannah Torres.
