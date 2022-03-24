The Missouri Southern softball team hits the road to resume MIAA play this weekend to play a pair of doubleheaders against Northeastern State on Friday and No. 4 Rogers State on Saturday.
Southern begins the action against NSU at 2:00 p.m. and approximately 4 at the RiverHawks Park. The Lions wrap up the week with RSU at noon and approximately 2 at the Diamond Sports Complex.
The Lions (15-12, 3-1 MIAA) are led by Yazmin Vargas with a .403 batting average, including 27 runs scored, 31 hits with three triples and 13 stolen bases so far this season.
Kara Amos owns a .378 batting average with 31 hits, 13 of which for doubles and has 17 RBIs. Ashlynn Williams hits .377 with 29 hits, 12 being extra base hits.
Leighton Withers has a .352 batting average with 25 hits, eight doubles and a team-high four home runs and 26 RBIs. Josie Tofpi is hitting .348 with 24 hits with five being triples.
Bailey Lacy sports a 2.33 ERA in 16 appearances with a 7-4 record in 69 innings of work and has struck out 63 batters. Amos has a 3.30 ERA in 17 appearances with 76 1/3 innings while limiting opposing batters to a .260 batting average while striking out 53.
NSU (12-15, 0-2 MIAA) was picked to finish seventh in the MIAA Coaches Preseason Poll and are led by Jaeden Rosenquist with a .358 batting average with 24 hits.
Sydney Balderrama is hitting .333 with 27 hits, four doubles and four home runs. Alyssia Crick sports a .321 average with 17 runs scored and 17 hits. Addy Wolfe is hitting .312 with 24 hits with four home runs.
Chloe Bohuslavicky is the power bat for the RiverHawks with eight home runs. Savannah Evans has a 2.68 ERA with a 2-8 record in 52 1/3 innings of work with 35 strikeouts and limits opposing batters to a .237.
RSU (22-2, 2-0 MIAA) was picked to finish third, one spot ahead of the Lions in the preseason polls.
The Hillcats are led by Andrea Morales as she owns a 1.53 ERA with a 13-1 record in 15 appearances with nine complete games and six shutouts in 82 1/3 innings with 111 strikeouts to only 17 walks and limits opposing batters to a .190 batting average.
RSU is led by Bridgett Morales (no relation) with a .378 average and 17 hits. Elexis Watson has a .377 average with 20 hits, including a team-high four home runs.
Chelsea Spain has a .344 average with 22 hits and a team-high 19 runs scored.
