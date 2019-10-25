The Missouri Southern football team (1-6, 1-6 MIAA) looks to snap a five-game losing streak today as it takes on Northeastern State (0-7, 0-7).
The MIAA contest will kick off at 2 at Doc Wadley Stadium in Tahlequah, Oklahoma.
The matchup presents a clash between two first-year head coaches in Southern’s Jeff Sims and NSU’s J.J. Eckert.
“I know Coach Eckert,” Sims said during MSSU’s weekly press conference on Wednesday. “I wouldn’t say we know each other like we call each other and things like that, but we’ve both been in this profession for a long time. I know his father. His father was a tremendous football coach, and he actually offered me a job one time at NSU. I chose to go to Central Missouri — I had two (graduate assistant) offers at the time. I was really appreciative of that opportunity, and his father is a really good man. J.J. is a good coach as well, and I coached against him when he was at Kilgore and I was at Garden City.
“I think J.J. has a cool opportunity to be at a place where his dad coached and a place where he grew up. That’s why he’s there, and I think he’ll give his heart and soul to do a great job there.”
Similar to Southern, Northeastern State is a program attempting to revitalize itself and better its positioning in the MIAA hierarchy after a string of lackluster seasons. The RiverHawks have lost 20 consecutive games since Oct. 28, 2018, when they defeated MSSU 32-29 in two overtimes in Tahlequah.
This season, NSU has been outscored 379-79 while averaging 257 yards of offense and surrendering 549 yards.
“I don’t really know, other than watching on film, what they’re going through,” Sims said. “I would tell you that in a lot of ways they look like us. They have a lot of talent on their team, but it just hasn’t come together. … When you’re not very good, you try to go out and get talent to raise your talent level. But you want to get guys who want to come to your school. And I think (Eckert) is going through the same things. I’m sure if we sat down and talked, we would have some similar experiences. I wouldn’t be surprised if they’re really good in the future. I think he’s the right guy for the job because he loves that place.”
Offensively, Kevin Jackson is NSU’s leading rusher with 100 carries for 324 yards and three touchdowns. Jackson also has 19 catches out of the backfield for 118 yards and one touchdown.
Quarterback Jacob Medrano has completed 81-of-132 passes for 719 yards and three touchdowns.
The NSU defense is led by Ashton Antwine, who recorded 46 tackles, two interceptions and one forced fumble.
Northeastern State is coming off a 27-9 setback to Lincoln, a team Southern defeated 38-14 on Sept. 12 in Jefferson City, Mo.
Southern defeated Northeastern State 24-19 last season in Joplin. A win today would mark the Lions’ 11th over the RiverHawks in the last 17 meetings. NSU, however, holds a 12-10 advantage in the all-time series.
