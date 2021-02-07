Missouri Southern stretched a 12-point halftime lead to 19 four minutes into the second half, only to see Central Missouri respond with 13 consecutive points in a three-minute span.
After a timeout, the Lions dominated the rest of the game and decked the Mules 86-67 on Saturday afternoon in MIAA men’s basketball action on Robert Corn Court inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
Conference scoring leader Cam Martin netted 29 points in 33 minutes and climbed into third place on the Lions’ career scoring list with 1,908 points, passing Carl Tyler (1,879). Martin made 9 of 14 field goals, 5 of 9 3-pointers and 6 of 6 free throws.
Martin spiced his game with consecutive one-handed dunks — the second one set up by a Lawson Jenkins steal in the backcourt — to ignite a 22-6 blitz capped by two Winston Dessesow 3s for an 82-56 lead with 4:36 left.
“Cam’s dunks got the crowd going, and we really turned it up on the defensive end,” Lions coach Jeff Boschee said. “That was big and him hitting five 3s, big-time shots, and making free throws as well. It was a good effort by him.”
Stan Scott was 7 of 12 from the floor while scoring 19 points for the Lions (10-7), and RJ Smith scored a season-high 13 points.
“I thought Stan was really good, five rebounds, six assists, less turnovers than assists,” Boschee said. “Him knocking down two 3s keeps people honest. They have to get out and guard him, and that opens up his drive a little bit.
“RJ’s activity around the basket, cutting, he was really good and hopefully he can build on that,” Boschee said.
It was Smith’s first double-figure game with the Lions.
“During scout this week, my coaches were saying how they were going to play off of me,” Smith said. “We kind of switched our offense so I was moving around, being more active. They had to respect me more in the offense, and I took advantage of that.”
Koray Gilbert’s 15 points topped the Mules, followed by Jalen Blaize with 11 and Ja’Cor Nelson with 10.
Gilbert had eight straight points during the Mules’ second-half spurt, but from that point, it was all Lions.
“Me personally, I felt like we were giving them a second chance,” Smith said. “And you can’t do that. When you give teams a second chance, that’s when things can go bad. We’re at the point of the season where we have to keep on winning, keep on pushing and just keep the momentum we have.”
“No energy on the defensive end, and then that transpired to the offensive end as well,” Boschee said. “It wasn’t anything magic that we talked about or drew up. It was just look at your energy, look at your body language.
“After that, we drew up a play and Stan got downhill and he got to the line, saw the ball go in the hole. That gave us a little bit more energy, and then Cam got a couple of dunks to get us going. ... When you have been up most of the game and you take time off, you have to keep your foot on the pedal and keep on going. We didn’t do that, but we were able to bounce back nicely.
“Twenty assists on 30 field goals, 18 turnovers but we had six in the last five minutes when we went to the bench. That ticks me off ... those guys coming in at the end need to be ready to play. It’s their time to show me something.”
MSSU shot 47% from the floor to the Mules’ 41%, and the Lions made five more 3-pointers, 10 more free throws and dominated the boards 41-28.
The Lions have road games next week at Missouri Western on Thursday night and Northwest Missouri on Saturday afternoon.
