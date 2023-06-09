The books are closed on Missouri Southern sports for the 2022-23 academic year, and as I try to remember a more successful year for Southern across all sports, I think it's worth the time to take a look back on some of what was accomplished.
Cross country/Track and field
The men's cross country and track and field programs seem like a good place to start.
This week, the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association named the Lions the second best program in the nation, combining cross country, indoor track and field and outdoor track and field finishes.
That runner-up spot is the best in MSSU history. The Lions finished third in 2017, after finishing sixth in the NCAA Division II championships, seventh in cross country and 13th at the indoor championships.
This year, Southern was fourth at the indoor championships, a school-record fifth in outdoor, and ninth in the nation in cross country.
MSSU men's track and field boasted 11 athletes in 15 events as All-Americans, including Peyton Barton, who claimed national titles in the indoor weight throw and outdoor discus, along with qualifying as an All-American in the hammer throw.
Joining Barton as All-Americans were Connor Boyd (outdoor hammer throw), Rajheim Carby (javelin), Jordan Garr (indoor shot put), Taris Jackson (indoor and outdoor triple jump), Gabe McClain (indoor distance medley relay), Ryan Riddle (indoor distance medley relay and 3,000 meters), Cedric Pearson (outdoor shot put), Riley Simpson and Kelton Sorrell (indoor distance medley relay), and Jon Watts (outdoor long jump).
In addition to the individual accolades awarded to MSSU athletes, Lion throwing coach Brian Allen was picked as the USTFCCCA Outdoor Men's Central Region Assistant Coach of the Year.
On the women's side, the Lions finished 14th in the nation at the NCAA D-II Outdoor Championships, with four women earning All-American honors.
Kiara Smith broke a MSSU record in the 100-meter hurdles (13.13 seconds) and finished second at the NCAA D-II Outdoor Championships in May. Shotputter Samariae Bonds was third with a 15.6-meter throw in her event, Elizabeth Pomatto was third in the javelin with a 47.87-meter throw, and Holly Robinson rounded out the field of Lion All-Americans with an eighth place-finish in the pole vault (4 meters).
Baseball/softball
The 2022-23 Lion baseball and softball programs also enjoyed record-breaking seasons this year.
Southern baseball Coach Bryce Darnell's 2023 squad earned the right to host the NCAA D-II Central Regional for the first time in 31 years before falling in the regional championship game to the University of Minnesota-Mankato. The Lions (45-17) finished the season ranked 10th by the National College Baseball Writers Association and saw three Lions claim spots on five All-American Teams.
Infielder Nate Mieszkowski was named a NCBWA All-American second-teamer at second base, as well as garnering second-team honors from both the American Baseball Coaches Association and Division 2 Conference Commissioners Association.
Matt Miller earned third-team accolades from the ABCA after a season that saw the Aurora native break the school record for career home runs (60), RBIs (206), and at-bats (775). Miller also broke school records in single-season home runs (25) and single season RBIs (80).
Cole Woods was an honorable mention selection by the D2CCA. Woods (10-3) finished the season with a 3.71 ERA in a school record 17 starts. He averaged 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings pitched and held hitters to a .236 average. He also was named Central Region Pitcher of the Year by the NCBWA.
On the softball diamond, Hallie Blackney's Lions earned the right to host a regional for the first time in 30 years. Her Lions (41-15) fell in the Central Region semifinals to defending national champion Rogers State, despite an historic regular season.
MSSU recorded its best MIAA season in program history (21-5) after posting six wins against ranked teams, boasting their first All-American in 25 years and busting plenty of records along the way.
Leighton Withers was named as All-American by the D2CCA as announced by the organization on May 24 to become the first Lion in 25 years to earn All-American distinction in softball. Withers also was named to the D2CCA second-team as a utility player and became the first Southern softball player since Jennifer Jimerson in 1998 to be named an All-American by any organization.
Withers finished as the MSSU single-season leader in walks (32) and hit by pitches (13), tied the single-season mark for home runs (11) and finished with a .368 average. She also broke the career mark at Southern for HBPs (30), was second all-time in slugging percentage (.643), and was third in career home runs with 22.
The Lions received national attention in the rankings for the first time in 22 years. After rising as high as no. 13, they finished 21st in the National Fastpitch Coaches Asosciation poll.
Golf
The Lions men's golf team also posted an historic season, claiming the MIAA regular season and MIAA Tournament Championship for the first time in program history.
Tradgon McCrae was named the MIAA Player of the Year with top-five finishes in three of the four MIAA event tournaments. He also finished second at the MIAA Championships with a 2-under 214. At the Central Midwest Super Regional in May, Ben Marckmann was 15th with a five-over 218.
Basketball and volleyball
Spring wasn't the only season in which MSSU teams excelled.
The Southern women's basketball program (29-7) claimed its first MIAA Tournament title in 27 years, and just its third in history, defeating no. 10 Central Missouri 78-63 in Kansas City. The Lions finished no. 18 in the nation after dropping a 77-76 loss to the University of Minnesota-Duluth in the Central Region Championship game. It was the first time since 1994 that the Lions had reached the regional title game.
MSSU tied a school record for regular season wins (24) with the 1992-93 squad. Madi Stokes broke the school record for career blocks (203) and single season blocks (72). Madi Stokes also became the first Lion player in history to log more than 50 blocks a season in two seasons.
Layne Skiles set the school career record for games played (148.)
As a team, this year's squad broke the school record for made three-pointers (272).
Lacy Stokes was named a Women's Basketball Coaches Association All-American honorable mention after averaging 17.3 points, 5.2 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game. Stokes led the nation among all D-I sophomores in career-scoring average (18.4) and assists (5.4).
The Lion men's basketball program finished 17-13 under first-year coach Sam McMahon and advanced to the quarteRfinals of the MIAA Tournament for the first time in three years. The 17-13 mark improved on the Lions 2021-22 mark of 14-15.
MSSU Women's volleyball made huge strides, finishing 13-17 last season after going 4-26 in an injury-plagued 2021. Highlights included a 3-1 win over then no. 8 Washburn, a 3-0 defeat of no. 19 Central Oklahoma, another defeat of no. 14 Washburn (3-2), and a 3-1 win over no. 24 Central Missouri.
Football
On the gridiron, MSSU also saw improvement under second-year coach Atiba Bradley. Bradley's Lions finished 4-7 with three of those losses being by four points or less. The Lions were 3-8 in 2021 and 1-9 in 2019 before Bradley arrived on campus. They were 1-10 in 2018.
Punter Nick Williams was an honorable mention All-American pick by the Don Hansen Football Committee after averaging 43.25 yards per punt. He had the most punts inside the 20-yard line for a single-season school record of 22 and had 13 punts that went beyond 50 yards.
So, someone tell me a better year in sports at MSSU in the past decade. I'm willing to listen.
